Dynamos treasurer under fire

Dynamos treasurer Moses Chikwariro was in the eye of a storm last night amid reports that he misappropriated a large amount of money which has left the club struggling to pay its players.

By Tawanda Tafirenyika.

The club hierarchy is understood to be considering to have the club’s books audited to determine how much the club had been prejudiced of. Informed sources said last night there was suspicion the club could have been prejudiced of tens of thousands of dollars.

“The exact figure that the club could have been prejudiced of is not yet known, but it is said to be huge sums of money. This can only be known after the audit. The club leadership is right now trying to mobilise funds to have the books audited. The issue can even involve the police,” the source said.

But Chikwariro denied any knowledge of the reports.

“I am not aware of that. Our secretary-general (Webster Marechera) is one who should comment on that. I have no comment,” he said.

The development comes after players boycotted training yesterday demanding bonuses they are owed from last season. One player who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed they downed tools in protest over the non-payment of their bonuses.

“We felt the club is not being sensitive to our plight. We have not been paid bonuses from last season and have been hoping things would improve and get our bonuses, but we have not been paid anything. Football is our only source of income and its frustrating when you don’t get paid. Our position as players is that we can’t continue to train when our families are suffering,” the player said.

Dynamos had a sluggish start to the campaign, which has seen them hover just above the relegation. Should the leadership fail to address the problems the team is facing, it could plunge them into an irretrievable nose dive.