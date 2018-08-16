Dynamos, Mushure thrash out pay deal

DYNAMOS have moved to clear outstanding payments for their captain Ocean Mushure after the two parties thrashed out a payment plan.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The club hierarchy has been holding discussions with the skipper in the past few weeks to reach common ground over the debt understood to be in excess of $24 000.

Mushure is said to have accepted the proposal of a payment plan, something that has pleased the club leadership.

Dynamos chairperson Isiah Mupfurutsa said they were working flat out to clear the debt, including that of the rest of the team.

The Dynamos boss acknowledged they owed several players and were working to address the issue notwithstanding the limited resources they have at their disposal.

“We have engaged Mushure and reached common ground. We are already working on a payment plan for him. He was very understanding and this is why you see he is happy and training with the rest of the team. We agreed on a payment plan because we can’t pay him off at once and he appreciates it. We are working flat out to ensure we clear the arrears. He is our captain and we are happy he is leading the team,” Mupfurutsa said.

The Dynamos chair said they were working with limited resources which were not enough to cater for payments for the previous seasons.

“The challenge we are facing is that some players are owed signing-on fees for two to three years back, and with the club relying on gate takings, it presents a big challenge because the fans are not coming to watch matches in big numbers. If the team was doing well, it would go a long way in addressing this issue. Of course, we have got our sponsors NetOne whose sponsorship have enabled us to pay salaries of players. Without them, it would have been even more difficult for us. But the problem is that we cannot use the allocation that we get from the sponsors to clear the debt, so we have to find other means of mobilising resources. But what I can assure you is that we are working flat out to clear the debt,” Mupfurutsa said.

Mushure had stopped going to work in protest over the issue, but has since started training although he is yet to feature for the team since his return.

He was one of the outstanding players for the Glamour Boys last term, leading them to a second-place finish.

He was even voted Soccer Star of the Year runner-up. This season, he has been a pale shadow of himself, and consequently, the team has suffered and currently hover just above the relegation zone.