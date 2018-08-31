DeMbare pair fired

DYNAMOS top hierarchy yesterday stepped in to quell an internal crisis which was threatening to boil over and affect the team’s weekend league match after players downed tools this week in protest over unpaid bonuses and appearance fees.

BY HENRY MHARA

The squad only called off the industrial action yesterday following an address by club president Solomon Sanyamandwe.

Two senior executive members, treasurer Moses Chikwariro and secretary-general Webster Marechera, only survivors from the previous executive, were finally shown the exit door.

The pair was blamed for the latest crisis, which saw players refusing to train this whole week to press for bonuses, some dating back from last season, and an appearance fee from the President Cup match against Highlanders last week.

Sanyamandwe yesterday confirmed that he had fired Chikwariro and Marechera in the wake of the storm that was threatening the team’s trip to Bulawayo City for a league match tomorrow.

Committee member Moses Shumba was immediately appointed the acting treasurer, while the secretary-general position is yet to be filled.

Speaking to the media after addressing the players, Sanyamandwe said: “The players were not happy with the treasurer and the secretary-general.

The way they were dealing with them (players) was not good.

Every time a player would bring his problem, they were not solving them.

So we had to take a decision.”

“The treasurer is no longer with us.

We are going to have Mr Shumba as the acting treasurer.

If we don’t take action, the players will continue to strike.

The secretary-general is also gone.

He is no longer with the team.

We will send him his papers today (yesterday).

We are still to decide on the acting secretary-general because this was a hurried decision which I made.

There is nothing I can do, I had to take action because I’m the president.”

Sanyamandwe revealed that the club’s finances were in the red after CBZ Bank garnished their bank account over a debt incurred eight years ago.

The bank is owed in excess of $250 000 borrowed by the club to finance their campaign in the Caf Champions League in 2010.

“The club’s books were not in order.

All the money is going to CBZ because they garnished our account.

So all our money from the gate takings is going there.

We are not getting any money. Remember, we inherited a bus without an engine, so we are still trying to build it,” Sanyamandwe said.

“At the moment, our only source of money is from donations by the members of the executive.

We are donating from our pockets because, like I said, all our gate takings are going towards a debt incurred in 2010.”

He said morale had improved in the camp following the decision.

Part of the players’ outstanding bonuses has also been paid, including the appearance fees in the President Cup and bonuses from their recent matches .

“The players are very happy about the decision.

The situation has returned to normal.

What we have done was to remove people from the old executive because we can’t say we have a new executive when we still have them and in senior positions,” Sanyamandwe said.

Normalcy returned to the squad with a full session conducted at the team’s training base at Callies Sports Club.

Dynamos assistant coach Joseph Takaringofa said he was happy that the situation had been contained and focus was now on getting a positive result against Bulawayo City.

“Preparations haven’t been well because there have been problems, but they have been solved. There were monetary problems, but it has been sorted out and things are back to normal. We are going down there to get a win. Whatever happens (in our camp), we want three points.”

Dynamos make the trip to Barbourfields without three of their regular players. Obey Mwerahari is injured, while two centre backs Godfrey Mukambi and Marshal Machazane are suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Takaringofa said they were going to cope without the trio, with Jimmy Tigere and Peace Makaha likely to form the central defence pairing.

Striker Kingstone Nkhatha is yet to receive his clearance, and will be ineligible for this match, but Takaringofa said the big forward would be available for selection in the team’s next match.

Dynamos, who have picked six points in their last five matches, will start the match as favourites against a City side, which has lost all their last five matches.

Week 25 fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), FC Platinum v Mutare City (Mandava), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro), Chapungu v Triangle (Ascot), Yadah v Chicken Inn (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie Mine (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Caps v Nichrut (NSS), Highlanders v Ngezi (Barbourfields)