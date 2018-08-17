Chitembwe to shuffle his pack

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is set to make changes to his squad as he prepares for the weekend Castle Lager Premiership clash against Herentals following the return of left back Valentine Musarurwa from suspension.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Musarurwa missed the clash against army side Black Rhinos which the Green Machine won with Hardlife Zvirekwi scoring the only goal that separated the two sides.

Musarurwa has flourished as a left back this term and his return this week is likely to see Milton Ncube who played in his place in the previous match being redeployed in attack while Cabby Kamhapa who played in midfield could start from the bench, with Kudzai Nyamupfukudza set to play on the right back.

Chitembwe is confident his charges will build up on their last victory over Black Rhinos. However, the Harare giants’ attack has been impotent in the past five matches, managing only three goals.

But the Caps United coach is not moved. He insisted yesterday he was not worried about the number of goals, and was rather pleased that they won.

“For us the idea is the same. We give ourselves a chance of winning games and this is the reason why we have been preparing so hard for this match against Herentals, we giving ourselves a chance” he said.

Chitembwe said his major focus was to collect as many points as possible in the remaining games.

“We are happy because at the end of the game you don’t play for goals, we play for the team to win a match. We did that last week even if we had created so many chances, but the end of the game we were content with the result and we were very happy with it. So it’s not really about winning 100-0 or 10-0, it counts for the same thing. It counts to three points. We are focusing on the points.”

The Caps United gaffer also welcomed the return of Musarurwa from suspension.

“It’s good he is part of the team. He has always been an integral part of the team. It is always very special to have him back.”

Placed fourth place with 35 points, 14 adrift of leaders FC Platinum, Caps United still have a mathematical chance of landing the crown.

But in Herentals, they face a formidable side that has brushed aside title contenders Ngezi Platinum and ZPC Kariba.

They are aware that a victory over Herentals will help them keep pressure on the leading pack as the league season staggers towards a crucial phase.