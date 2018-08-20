Chiefs rule over Harare City

Bulawayo Chiefs . . (1) 1

Harare City . . . . . . 0

HARARE City yesterday became the latest victims of Bulawayo Chiefs when they fell on the road yesterday at Luveve Stadium courtesy of a solitary Stanley Ngala first half goal in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Ngala fired a long range shot in the 35th minute, beating goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, further enhancing Chiefs’ chances of remaining in top-flight football next season.

It was Bulawayo Chiefs’ sixth win of the season and coach Garthly Chipuka was excited, saying he expected that they were going to play a draw against Harare City.

They moved to 26 points with that win.

“This was a very important win for us. The best we were expecting was a draw,” Chipuka said.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison said he must work on changing his boys’ mindset after ending the first half of the season on a high note, but yesterday’s defeat came after they had played five draws.

He said nothing from yesterday’s performance showed the desire to win from his charges.

“We didn’t do enough to show that we wanted to win and we gave away a silly goal. We don’t have that thrust we need. The loss is a wake-up call for the players. We have to change our mindset and we have dropped our standard,” Harrison said.

Their best shot at goal was in the 15th minute when Ishmael Wadi’s effort was saved by goalkeeper David Bizabani.

They remained on 32 points after the defeat.

Chiefs could have increased the tally in the second half, with Malvin Mkolo’s header missing the upright in the 53rd minute, while substitute Clement Makamba missed a sitter in the 77th minute picking up on a cross from Farau Matare.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: D Bizabani, S Nyahwa, M Mkolo, M Majika, A Tandi, T Muzuva, G Mleya, F Matare, S Ngala (C Makamba 72′), P Chikwende, S Dube

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, T Samanja, T Chimwemwe, M Muchenje, M Diro-Nyenye, L Muyambo, D Chimwemwe, K Musharu (W Muvirimi 61′), I Wadi, T Tumba (T Pio 46′), P Kabwe (J Chipangura 46′)