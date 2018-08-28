Chiefs get 90 trucks

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday handed over 90 Isuzu vehicles to traditional leaders in Harare.
BY STAFF REPORTER
He said the initiative was in line with his promise after taking over power from former President Robert Mugabe last year that chiefs need to be respected and should have decent transport and accommodation.
Mnangagwa, who pledged to give more resources to traditional leaders, said he delayed distributing the vehicles during the election period as this could have been misconstrued by some as a vote-buying gimmick.
Traditional leaders have been accused of being partisan in the execution of their duties and for politicising food aid, intimidating opposition supporters and campaigning for the ruling Zanu PF party.
There was uproar early this year when Mnangagwa again distributed top-of-the-range cars to traditional leaders ahead of his presidential election campaign which most Zimbabweans viewed as a waste of resources when economy was tottering on the brink of collapse.
Gheo
That is misplaced priority. with a critical shortage of anti-TB drugs in the country, the President thinks he aced by buying new vehicles for the chiefs. This is one of the bribery acts to entice the chiefs to continue forcing people to vote for him and the party. This no new era and this is not the Zimbabwe we want, let te chiefs be and let them be professional in all their dealings. As of now l see disaster since the president is bent on rewarding those who voted for him and tis bad
Sinyo
I agree with Gheo sentiments. I believe he is also going to give all zanupf MPs $13,000.00 for a job well done. I know some may say those are party funds but i disagree zanupf and government work hand-in-glove those will be tax-payer monies.
Can someone enlighten me, is Fortune Charumbira still Chiefs Council President?
nyimo
shut up Gheo ipaika mari yamurikuita fundraising kuministry of health tione shungu dzenyu
brian kandiye
this is an absolute waste of resources.Chiefs do not contribute anything which adds value to the economy,so they shouldn’t be awarded any resources to the detriment of more deserving departments.Chiefs should be confined to traditional roles and not receive anything from fiscus .Priority should be given to health,eduacation and infrastructural development and chiefs should be at the very bottom of the list after bins have collected and municipal workers have been paid!
JABU
This is a good initiative done by the president to show how much he cares for our traditional leaders. who are not given the attention that they are supposed to be given.
CLEMENT
THERE ARE NO AMBULANCES IN THE COUNTRY BUT WE ARE BUYING CHIEF TRUCKS OF THAT VALUE HOW MANY TRACTOR WOULD HAVE BEEN BOUGHT WITH THAT AMOUNT
The man
90 ambulances would have been better of 90 patrol cars for the police or 90 tractors for the farmers or 90 graders for our roads the crocodile and the junta has misplaced priorities
Bento
They find it better to throw scarce foreign currency out of the country instead of helping the motor industry to revive.
But understandably thats where his votes came from. Whilst he is already threatening city concils.
citizen
‘Plus ca change, plus ca meme’ (“The more things change the more they stay the same!”)
Jean Baptiste January 1849.