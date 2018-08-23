Chapungu shoot down Black Rhinos

CHAPUNGU…………. (0) 1

BLACK RHINOS…………0

Chapungu enhanced their chances of surviving the drop in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they defeated visiting Black Rhinos in a midweek clash at Ascot Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Clive Rupiya’s second half stunner helped the airmen collect maximum points, having lost their last game at the hands of FC Platinum.

Both sides had a drab first half in which the visitors did not make any meaningful attempts at goal.

The airmen, on the other hand, were not convincing in front of goal, but turned on the style in the second half to break the deadlock through Rupiya on the 52nd minute.

The former Bulawayo City forward got to the end of Hilary Mugoniwa’s cross with a powerful acrobatic shot straight into the roof of the net, leaving Rhinos goalie Ashley Reyners rooted at one spot. Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dlakama was pleased with his side’s performance.

“We are not on a good position on the log, but the win means a lot for us,” Dlakama said. “Getting three points at home will give us and the players confidence as we continue our bid to maintain our Premier Soccer League status. We have only lost one game in the second half of the season and looking at these statistics, I think we will achieve our end-of-season objectives.”

His counterpart Herbert Maruwa was disappointed with the result. “It was a tough match, but pretty balanced. They got their chance and they punished us. That is football,” he said.

After the win, Chapungu moved to 24 points, three clear of the drop zone.

Teams

Chapungu: T Shumba, T Kumbuyani, H Mugoniwa, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, M Moenda, E Chirape (I Nyoni 53), P Marufu (O Mukuradare 81), J Jam, B Mugoni, (E Chitauro 90), C Rupiya.

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, M Masimba (E Chigiji 62), M Mekiwa, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi, W Kapinda, T Jaravani, H Chimutimunzeve (T Sibanda 83), W Taderera (K Dlamini 74), L Chiunga