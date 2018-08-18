Chamisa’s poll agent Komichi arrested

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa’s co-chief election agent, Morgen Komichi, has been arrested on charges of violating the country’s electoral laws after he allegedly interrupted the 2018 harmonised election proceedings conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Komichi was being charged with contravening section 186 of the Electoral Act after he allegedly interrupted, obstructed and disturbed proceedings related to the announcement of the results of the 2018 harmonised elections on August 2, 2018, at the Zec command centre in Harare.
Komichi, who is also the MDC-T chairperson, took to the podium and protested that his party did not recognise the election results that were being announced by Zec.
He is being represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Obey Shava of ZLHR.
“He is accused of disrupting the process when he allegedly said that: ‘I did not sign those results, so the results are fake. The results have just been printed and they have not been verified by the polling agents and we are the polling agents, we have not done that’,” the lawyers said.
During a break to announce the presidential results, Komichi together with presidential spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda took to the high-table and protested that the results were fake, attracting condemnation from Zanu PF representatives led by Ziyambi Ziyambi.
Komichi, who was detained at the Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station, is expected to appear before a Harare magistrate today.
Chamisa is challenging President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s electoral win.
Hurricane Muchero
And when he was doing that what did he hope to achieve.
Farai J Nhire
The con court should not be used by these confused guys to waste our time for nothing. Remember this incident took place the early hour of 3 august. What Komich said would indicate that according to their position, no presidential poll results were ready for annoncement yet but but they do not say what was holding them from signing for the results and the electoral court was there waiting for complains and nobody aproched them. On the first of August, these same people had incited their supporters to demonstrate against zec’s delaying in releasing presidential poll results. So any right thinking person can clearly tell that these guys are just trouble makers.