Chamisa’s poll agent Komichi arrested

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa’s co-chief election agent, Morgen Komichi, has been arrested on charges of violating the country’s electoral laws after he allegedly interrupted the 2018 harmonised election proceedings conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said Komichi was being charged with contravening section 186 of the Electoral Act after he allegedly interrupted, obstructed and disturbed proceedings related to the announcement of the results of the 2018 harmonised elections on August 2, 2018, at the Zec command centre in Harare.

Komichi, who is also the MDC-T chairperson, took to the podium and protested that his party did not recognise the election results that were being announced by Zec.

He is being represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Obey Shava of ZLHR.

“He is accused of disrupting the process when he allegedly said that: ‘I did not sign those results, so the results are fake. The results have just been printed and they have not been verified by the polling agents and we are the polling agents, we have not done that’,” the lawyers said.

During a break to announce the presidential results, Komichi together with presidential spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda took to the high-table and protested that the results were fake, attracting condemnation from Zanu PF representatives led by Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Komichi, who was detained at the Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station, is expected to appear before a Harare magistrate today.

Chamisa is challenging President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s electoral win.