Chamisa supporter locked for sloganeering at polling station

A 24-YEAR-OLD MDC Alliance supporter arrested on Monday for allegedly sloganeering in the vicinity of a polling station appeared in court on Wednesday for violating the Electoral Act.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Gift Jeffrey Chigawu who is a mobile phone technician was remanded in custody to today by Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo for bail ruling.

It is the State’s case that on July 30 this year, Chigawu went to Warren Park 1 Primary School intending to cast his vote. Upon arrival at the polling station his identity particulars were verified by the polling officers and was given three ballot papers for the presidency, council, and House of Assembly.

The States alleges Chigawu then proceeded to the booth where he voted for his preferred candidates. While in the polling station, Chigawu allegedly chanted MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa’s name and the party slogans.

The presiding officer then ordered the police to arrest Chigawu for the offence.

Desire Chidanire appeared for the State.