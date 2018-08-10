Chamisa shouldn’t hold nation to ransom

THE haggling over presidential election results has kept the nation in suspense and in an electoral mode at the expense of business which should move the country forward. We believe that if MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and his team were serious about seeking legal recourse and not “street justice”, then they should file their papers today given that it is the last day available to them to pursue that course.

Editorial

Over the last week, business had ground to a halt as uncertainty hung in the air with industry players keen to see what route the opposition wanted to take. If they do not file their papers at the Constitutional Court today, then this will raise questions about their intention right from the beginning: did they really want the courts to deal with the matter as provided for in the law or they simply wanted to play on the nation’s nerves?

The end game to this Russian roulette should now be pronounced. Chamisa cannot continue to hold the nation to ransom. It is time he steps to the plate and prove the rigging allegations. Zimbabweans have been waiting with bated breath, to see what evidence Chamisa holds and if it will be sufficient to reverse the declaration by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa won the elections.

What happened following the disputed polls, particularly the killing of seven innocent people by soldiers that opted to use live ammunition when minimum force would have been sufficient, is regrettable and cannot be undone. But is important that the country moves forward from this unfortunate phase and both sides of the political divide should play their part in ensuring that peace prevails and there is unity in the country. If we do not do this as a matter of urgency, it’s highly likely that the international community, that had slowly begun to open their doors, will turn their backs on us again. And Zimbabwe cannot afford that drastic action at this moment. We need as many countries as possible on our side. But the buck stops with us.

Chamisa and his team must be told in no uncertain terms, provide the evidence, let the court process come and go, let democracy and Zimbabwe be the winner and the end, and not personal egos.

Chamisa, therefore, holds in his application the hope of millions of Zimbabweans who voted for him, hundreds who marched on the streets in defence of their vote and families who lost their loved ones. It is our hope that he was not taking the nation on a wild goose chase given the significance of the case. Clearly, our fate and our future now lies in the hands of the court which will have to make a bold decision if the papers are filed today.

The lawyers should furnish the court with sufficient and credible evidence because facts always speak for themselves. They don’t require any embellishment. Failure to do so will be a clear demonstration that Chamisa and his team simply wanted to take the nation and the international community which is keenly following events, for a ride.