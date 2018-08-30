Chamisa rules out coalition

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has ruled out any coalition deal with his Zanu PF nemesis President Emmerson Mnangagwa for fear of being “sunk and swallowed” the same way his late predecessor Morgan Tsvangirai was politically manipulated during the Government of National Unity era.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA/ Obey Manayiti

Chamisa told South African broadcaster SABC on Tuesday night that his supporters had warned him to reject any overtures from Mnangagwa, lest he would sink his party.

“We must be able to protect the vote, otherwise we will not be able to convince anyone to go to elections five years down the line. Our people have said ‘Mr Chamisa, don’t work with these people’.

“They are saying don’t join hands with the Crocodile (Mnangagwa’s moniker), you will be drowned’ like what happened to president Tsvangirai when he worked with (former President) Robert Mugabe, he was diluted, we were diluted, we ended up losing focus and manipulated out of power,” Chamisa said.

Chamisa however, said Zanu PF had not yet formally approached him for coalition talks.

“There has not been any official approach,” he said.

Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana also said he was not aware of any discussions between Chamisa and Mnangagwa, but could not rule out the possibility of talks between the protagonists.

Last week, soon after Mnangagwa was declared winner of the July 30 polls by the Constitutional Court, he publicly admitted that Chamisa had a role to play in the development of the country after the opposition leader declared that the Zanu PF front-man had no capacity to steer the country out of the murky waters over the next five years.

Chamisa reiterated his position on Tuesday, saying: “Far from my fate being sealed. In any event it’s not about Chamisa, it’s about the people of Zimbabwe, they voted for a particular choice, but they were cheated. They were deceived, but that deception is not going to last forever. We have the authority. This country belongs to the people. That is why I told you that there is going to be a proper inauguration very soon. New Zimbabwe is coming, you will see it.”

He warned of a “people’s revolution in Zimbabwe” similar to the mass protests that led to Mugabe’s ouster last November.

“The people of Zimbabwe will ultimately take destiny in their own hands. You remember what happened with Mr Mugabe in November. Did you foresee that?

“I am not saying you will see the same, but there are many unforeseables in circumstances where the people want their freedom. The Constitution actually supports revolutions that is why it calls for demonstrations that are peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the MDC-T’s national council met yesterday and resolved to transform the MDC Alliance into a political party.

In an interview last night, MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi said: “Prior to the elections, the national council had resolved that there must be integration and we have reactivated that resolution today. The process of integration is going to commence and the alliance partners are going to be addressed,” Komichi said.

“The president has been given another mandate to engage the organs of the party, various stakeholders and international community to ensure there is dialogue on issues of elections, State violence and reforms so that we will not have disputed elections again. Based on the consultations, action will be taken.”

He said the alliance had an option of embarking on peaceful demonstrations to register their displeasure over last month’s “stolen” elections.