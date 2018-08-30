Chamisa rules out coalition

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has ruled out any coalition deal with his Zanu PF nemesis President Emmerson Mnangagwa for fear of being “sunk and swallowed” the same way his late predecessor Morgan Tsvangirai was politically manipulated during the Government of National Unity era.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA/ Obey Manayiti
Chamisa told South African broadcaster SABC on Tuesday night that his supporters had warned him to reject any overtures from Mnangagwa, lest he would sink his party.
“We must be able to protect the vote, otherwise we will not be able to convince anyone to go to elections five years down the line. Our people have said ‘Mr Chamisa, don’t work with these people’.
“They are saying don’t join hands with the Crocodile (Mnangagwa’s moniker), you will be drowned’ like what happened to president Tsvangirai when he worked with (former President) Robert Mugabe, he was diluted, we were diluted, we ended up losing focus and manipulated out of power,” Chamisa said.
Chamisa however, said Zanu PF had not yet formally approached him for coalition talks.
“There has not been any official approach,” he said.
Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana also said he was not aware of any discussions between Chamisa and Mnangagwa, but could not rule out the possibility of talks between the protagonists.
Last week, soon after Mnangagwa was declared winner of the July 30 polls by the Constitutional Court, he publicly admitted that Chamisa had a role to play in the development of the country after the opposition leader declared that the Zanu PF front-man had no capacity to steer the country out of the murky waters over the next five years.
Chamisa reiterated his position on Tuesday, saying: “Far from my fate being sealed. In any event it’s not about Chamisa, it’s about the people of Zimbabwe, they voted for a particular choice, but they were cheated. They were deceived, but that deception is not going to last forever. We have the authority. This country belongs to the people. That is why I told you that there is going to be a proper inauguration very soon. New Zimbabwe is coming, you will see it.”
He warned of a “people’s revolution in Zimbabwe” similar to the mass protests that led to Mugabe’s ouster last November.
“The people of Zimbabwe will ultimately take destiny in their own hands. You remember what happened with Mr Mugabe in November. Did you foresee that?
“I am not saying you will see the same, but there are many unforeseables in circumstances where the people want their freedom. The Constitution actually supports revolutions that is why it calls for demonstrations that are peaceful.”
Meanwhile, the MDC-T’s national council met yesterday and resolved to transform the MDC Alliance into a political party.
In an interview last night, MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi said: “Prior to the elections, the national council had resolved that there must be integration and we have reactivated that resolution today. The process of integration is going to commence and the alliance partners are going to be addressed,” Komichi said.
“The president has been given another mandate to engage the organs of the party, various stakeholders and international community to ensure there is dialogue on issues of elections, State violence and reforms so that we will not have disputed elections again. Based on the consultations, action will be taken.”
He said the alliance had an option of embarking on peaceful demonstrations to register their displeasure over last month’s “stolen” elections.
Farai J Nhire
Elections have come and gone but someone is still dreaming. This is time to develop our economy not for disruption. There is no logical explanation why a party which managed only over sixty of the house of representatives 210 seats can claim to have won the presidential race! Street demostrations against a constitutional court ruling are unlawful. The only lawful way to reject such a ruling is through a motion and debate in the house of representatives. VaMnangagwa na VaMatanga, kana munhu anetsa batai munhu varume.
tariro
you need to think and have future for your children.this guys have failed to deliver for the benefit of majority.
BLESSED RUDZUNG
THIS IS TRUE MNANGAGWA IS FAILLING TO MAP THE FUTURE
Anonymous
Saka ngavatonge tione wangu chekuba hachikodzi u can rig the election bt u will neva eva rig the economy. Mbavha dzikaba dzakawanda mhedzisiro kumamisirana zvabiwa ndopobuda chokwadi
HAASI BABA WANGU
even if they fail to “rig” the economy , its us ordinary Zimbabweans (including yourself) who will suffer not ED or Chiwenga. there is no need to celebrate Zanu pf failure coz it will hit you big time, even chamisa may not feel it coz ane mari dzake.
Anonymous
Futseki iwe Nhiyo mwana wasatan ed
eliasha
zanupf garnered two thirds majority and i am not sure were the young man is getting the coalition or gnu story from
tmutekwe
@eliasha I thought as much. And this newspaper gives it as their paper’s major headline. The winner is the ones who suggests a coalition first and if the looser turns the offer down then that can then justify such a headline. Anything else is just pre-emptying wishful thoughts.
See Saw
Zimbabweans should learn a lesson and never give these job seekers their vote. Deluded the are, they claim rigging and turn up in court ‘carrying hearsay’. Kutakura makuhwa kucourt!
Anonymous
I think he needs to bury the hatchet and think positively about the future generation.
Anonymous
kungovukura
Junta
Lets wait and see how ED will deliver and which cabinet will be appointed.As far as the government after Mugabe before election there was no significant change becoz there are no jobs, no cash in the banks, high inflation and parallel market controls the economy. Economically there is no change , Political there is change in the sense there is freedom of speech ,however there is hidden intimidation for example the killing of six innocent citizens will have to see the commission of inquiry which will be set that it will bring out culprits and resolutions. Chamisa will not join the gornvenment because he doesnt want to be part of failure which has been evident for past years excluding the GNU government where there were ministers from MDC T at that time who performed well for example Chamisa is the reason now even in the rural areas people have access of phones , he the reason now we able to use internet effectively as minister of Information & Technology he brought growth now look Super Mandiwandzira there is no change at all in fact the there is conflict of interest his corrupt look at the Netone scandal and he own a radio station Zi FM is that doing a job or his enriching himself at the expense of citizens. Right now it is believed even Skyz Metro in Bulawayo is own by a former army general and the CEO is Qubekani Moyo from ZEC.Its now obvious these radio stations are state capture and hence ZANU PF controls everything.Now the honors is for Zanu pf to bring change this time but if they fail i see an uprising spring in Zimbabwe in particular with youths who are not employed hence they are the majority of the economy.Kadafi was dictetor where is he, Mubback was dictator where is He so it very crucial to make sure they bring change because someone who is poor will be prepared to die for their lives and will be not afraid of being shot at. They need to consider such things that reality. If you think well Zimbabwe will not do such time will tell coz people will eventually became impatient and will be prepared for anything…………………..
Anonymous
if GNU will bring stability to the economy then MDC A must not be selfish. if they think they are fixing ED then they are lost . if ED fails their supporters will also suffer
Tichingotonga Vachingovukura
Lets prove to these Mdc loosers that we can transform the Economy without their Mbitis in Government
rihannnna
ZANU PF has said many times that have nothing to do with, and want nothing to do with these hopeless bad losers . Kungovukura kuti ndinzikwevo
Godwin
Rombe rakadyiwa nemudhara tibvire kumhepo .Wakutotisemesa nenhema dzako.enda unoita sabhuku kwaGutu
Junta
Lets wait and see how ED will deliver and which cabinet will be appointed.As far as the government after Mugabe before election there was no significant change becoz there are no jobs, no cash in the banks, high inflation and parallel market controls the economy. Economically there is no change , Political there is change in the sense there is freedom of speech ,however there is hidden intimidation for example the killing of six innocent citizens will have to see the commission of inquiry which will be set that it will bring out culprits and resolutions. Chamisa will not join the gornvenment because he doesnt want to be part of failure which has been evident for past years excluding the GNU government where there were ministers from MDC T at that time who performed well for example Chamisa is the reason now even in the rural areas people have access of phones , he the reason now we able to use internet effectively as minister of Information & Technology he brought growth now look Super Mandiwandzira there is no change at all in fact the there is conflict of interest his corrupt look at the Netone scandal and he own a radio station Zi FM is that doing a job or his enriching himself at the expense of citizens. Right now it is believed even Skyz Metro in Bulawayo is own by a former army general and the CEO is Qubekani Moyo from ZEC.Its now obvious these radio stations are state capture and hence ZANU PF controls everything now. The honors is for Zanu pf to bring change this time but if they fail i see an uprising spring in Zimbabwe in particular with youths who are not employed hence they are the majority of the economy.Kadafi was dictetor where is he, Mubback was dictator where is He so it very crucial to make sure they bring change because someone who is poor is looking for great change and will be prepared to die if such is not met thats what happened in the Arab nations. They need to consider such things thats reality. If you think well Zimbabwe will not do such time will tell coz people will eventually became impatient and will be prepared for anything…………………..
NYIMO
iwe shut up iwe
Truth
Who in their right mind would wish to be in a coalition with daylight thieves and murderers like zanupf? That would actually do Chamisa’s reputation more harm than good
mthreezero
kkkk hearsay alliance.
2013 they also relied on hearsay, they never seem to understand intelligence and counter-intelligence.
tonyx
…… they never learn.
shunguhadziurayi mangarayi
I have been telling this idiot to keep his mouth shut because what comes out of it is so bad. How can chamisa say this country belongs to the people of Zimbabwe when he is talking of the minority mdc supporters? Now he is saying this government is not going to last long kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk very silly remarks. This government is going to be there until 2023 and win again in 2023 until people like chanyiswa are out of politics. That goon is empty headed. He is talking as if he is the one ruling. Let me remind chanyiswa that our President does not need anything from you. He is only a humble someone who knows that Zimbabwe is one. He will never approach you to work with him. We will refuse that. Why should we work with someone who is so confused to the extend of thinking that Zimbabwe is for mdc supporters only? Your Satanism prophets who are telling you that you will be in power through violence are actually happy to see blood in this country but the truth is once that violence has started that is where tour end is. The vote of the people is well protected by ED including that of the loosers, so no another protection is needed. Tuzviwindi twauri kuda kunyepera kutaridza vanhu hatumbofi twakuitisa gamba but you remain chigamba. I think your background must be known to all Zimbabweans. I believe there is something very wrong kumashure uko. Because mamhepo chaiwo akakugara.
Chokwadi
Do u know what minority means go backe to your dictionary shame on u..2.3million against 2.1million wowukura kuti minority that difference of 200 000 people ndovangatonzi resounding victory nxaa munotisvota mhani maths dzinonetsa kkkkkk think of thosee 2.1 million pple who voted Alliance and are the same pple paying tax towanei kune vanoswera varipa ndari puu
MAN KENYA
The election narrative is now a closed chapter.
Who between Mnangagwa and Chamisa requires the other to remain politically relevant?
Implore the diplomatic route Chamisa to heal and build the nation. These threats and mixed signals will hardly yield anything.
SAMSON MAGWERE
whatever we do as a people must be in the interests of us all.there is no doubt about the suffering of our people.the fact that whereever you go you see our people used like slaves its not good for our people.so guys lets not take things for granted.we need a solution which can make us a people again.lets not used the names of those who departed for selfish ends.like it or not zimbabwe has a problem which need attention. lets do aware with favouratism and work to build our nation.blaming each other for no reason does not help our country.the world is laughing at us.
The Analyst
Is RGM not a murderer and thief?
Dambudzo Gushungo
He is and ED was his errand boy.
Java
Uyu Chamisa ava kutopenga takatarisa. Machinja batsirai hama yenyu iyo
The Croc.
Muchamama naye ED uyu,munachenjera kufarira N’anga ichabata Mai.Lets wait and see,there is nothing new coming from the Old Guard.
Zimbabwe did not need elections after Mugabe ouster ,it needed a transitional authority for at least 5 years,we need rest not always to be in this election mode.
The man
Same old shit coming from a different shit hole just another day in Zimbabwe as we wait for Extended Dambudziko
Munya
Lets move on Chamisa, let’s be positive for the good of our country. lets work on the party structures now. ED is now the president for the next five years. lets not hope for the bad to happen but for good for everyone. Zimbabwe belongs to you and it also belongs to us all.
Notfooled
Good, please don’t join us! We don’t need power hungry and violent leaders like yourself. Six people dead at your instigation and you think we would want you to join us? We need only wise and mature leaders who know what the presidential post entails not those who just want to be President.
Moment of truth upon us
Well said Junta. I still have ?s like What happened to Chombo, Kasukuwere, Mzembi, the mining report presented by T Mliswa?
If the cabinet is to retain likes of Chinamasa, Mpofu, Mandiwanzira etc we ain’t changing Zimbabwe but corruption is still running the show.
Anonymous
Chamisa u are not God. Dont ever pray bad pray kuma zvimbo. Accept defeat ,u are a looser. Ed is a servant of God. I quote prophet bushiri’s prophecy zimbabwe will be greater . Within 6years to come there will be city like dubai in zim. Ed ndiye achavaka nesu mazim anoda change munyika . Not chamisa. Whether u like it or not. Zim will be greater ma sunctions aripo . Tichavaka nyika yedu. Enda kwava magaya uneed deliverance chamisa.
chematsenganzungu
STOP IT chamamiswa!!!!!!!!!
Linda Ndlovu- UZ
That’s why you write as anonymous. You are a shame. ED has done nothing since the November coup. Mugabe was even better. Right now who did he arrest for corruption. ED is even interfering in the work of judges, he ordered release of BITI. How about the concourt judges, you think they were independent? After being bitten by a cobra in hospital you are told to bring that cobra so that they would begin treating you? You are hungry and you are told to show evidence that you are hungry despite the indisputable proof being there? Anyway, the concourt will ask for primary evidence to recover our ailing economy that was destroyed by Zanu PF misrule
shez
Comment…
PFEE yauya nenhamo
badmun
Comment…swallow yr pride zanus chamisa is key believe t or nt
JOE
This is exactly why Zimbabwe will continue to fail. Someone is more interested in the survival of his own political party than the survival of the country. Selfish politicians are killing the country. F*CK MDC!!! F*CK ZANU PF!!!
ngosi
Comment…US mantained sunctions on zimbabwe and you expect investers to inject their capital shame.
Anonymous
E d aripanyanga. If God says yes no man can say no including u linda . U can question 1+1 but u cant question the answer. God kana vataura even satan waunaye wekuvenga hurumende achaona tichibudirira 5yrs idzi. Hauzvichinje linda u also need deliverance . Muchapedzisira musinga chamutuke Ed , God want to using now. U will see. U unbeliever . Ndokusaka muchitambura even kumba kwenyu becoz munofunga kuti zvakamboitika zvoramba zvichitika futi. Focus
@Magwadzo
Uyu anonzi Chamisa avakutorwara uyu.
@Magwadzo
Uyu anonzi Chamisa anorwara uyu.
L. Makombe
Chamisa believes in lying and is waiting for money from Paul Pogba, unfortunately with the way Man U is performing I do not see that money coming at all. 15 Billion from the USA is a pie in the sky. I do not think that people should judge ED with what Robert did. It is like judging Chamisa with what Morgan did. Each person is different and let us judge ED to what he will do. Let us not put spanners in the work, like kutiza nebanga kana kudira jecha muhupfu. Saboteurs have no place in a coalition. Because of Chamisa’s outburst, no one is now prepared to deal with him, let us not forget that he has no party at all. The alliance is a boys club and we just wait for the implosion to take place. Chamisa grabbed power when Morgan died, hence he is now paying the price. He will not be in parliament thus his relevance for the next 5 years will slowly evaporate. ED extended his hand and Chamisa because of his advisors whom people suspect include Jonso are leading him astray. Chamisa is being prideful and he is the one achatsvaga coalition from Biti and company. Let us just wait and see who will be left with an egg on his face. Vamwe tave kutofamba nenguva those waiting for Chamisa to rule, sarai. For a lawyer and pastor to lie and continue to lie that he has evidence which he can not even produce in court is buffling to say the least. People grow up, musatambiswe mahumbwe sepwere.
Anonymous
Badmun inga ED swallowed the pride wani and stratched his hand to Chamisa saka moda kuti amedze kusvika kupi more over chamisa wacho is not God tikaramba tongonamata chamisa tichiti ndiye achachinja zvinhu tinogona kusimudza hasha dzmwari nekuti shoko rinoti musave nemumwe mwari kunze kwaiye mwari oga zvakakonesa Moses kusvika cannan ati kuvana ve Izirairi ndini ndakuburitsirai mvura Chamisa woye if you are a real man of God just swallow your pride
NON-APOLOGIST
NEWSDAY, you think upside down. Chamisa, as the big loser, is not in that position of leverage to rule out anything. ED is the one who is calling the shots and has the right and privilege to appoint anyone he wants. Newsday, you are one of the reasons why Chamisa lost because you overhyped him and are still doing so.
Anonymous
Comment…Most zimbos just comment hatred they dont know anything.No one will invest where there are bond notes.Bond haisi mari to start with.I am waiting to see oranges from a lemon tree.What ed says in front of cameras differs with what happens
Chaurura
Isu tava kutofunga zvekutoisa Presidential minimum age to 55 years zvedu kuitira kuti mufana ambokura ED achigadzirisa ECONOMY.
S.R.K
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has ruled out any coalition deal with his Zanu PF nemesis President Emmerson Mnangagwa for fear of being “sunk
Chamisa however, said Zanu PF had not yet formally approached him for coalition talks. IS THIS NOT CONFUSION AT ITS BEST BY THESE KIDZNET
Your Name (required):Special Black
I told you right from the onset MDCA is confused. ZANU PF is not hungry for a coalition gvt ndimi mava kushaya zvekuita after loading the con court with election petition volumes full of grey areas. Vanoda kuita magamba itai tione. You thought you were going to reverse the gains of the lib struggle but failed. The povo know. ED Pfeee chamisa tsaaaaaa.