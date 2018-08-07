Chamisa lawyers finalising court challenge

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has assembled a team of legal experts to sift through the electoral data and mount a strong challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent electoral victory.
BY EVERSON MUSHAVA
Addressing the media yesterday, Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said the team was working flat out to finalise their papers to launch a court challenge to overturn the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s declaration of Mnangagwa as President-elect.
Sibanda said Chamisa’s legal team would advise the nation today when they will file the court challenge at the Electoral Court, but warned with limited prospects of success in the country’s somewhat captured judiciary; the party had a cocktail of other measures to secure the people’s “stolen” vote.
“We have a basket of approaches to ensure that the election does not remain stolen,” Sibanda said.
“The legal route is one of the many ways. We did not put all our eggs in one basket. The evidence is far glaring to deny that this election was stolen.
Sibanda reiterated that Chamisa had won the election and was working with various structures in and outside the party to ensure that the people’s vote was protected.
“We are not seeking as many would say; to overturn the elections. The fact of the matter is we have a simple task of overturning the declaration by Justice Priscilla Chigumba (the Zec chairperson),” he said.
Asked if the MDC Alliance was getting any external support given that some countries including South Africa had already endorsed Mnangagwa as winner, Sibanda said those countries that had congratulated the Zanu PF leader as legitimate President-elect, were doing so on the basis of the declared results.
The MDC Alliance has rejected the poll outcome that gave Mnangagwa a 50,8% lead on Chamisa who pulled 44,4% of the vote.
Chamisa has vowed to fight the poll outcome, demanding that Zec release constituency-based tallies.
Zec responded by publishing results by constituencies, but Sibanda yesterday rubbished the Zec report, saying the figures were inconsistent and do not tally with the V11 forms in their possession.
He said it was evident in the Zec tallies that Mnangagwa’s votes where inflated in some areas while Chamisa’s votes were deflated. He said the data released by Zec had glaring inaccuracies.
He insisted the MDC Alliance agents were left out in the verification of the presidential votes and also shot down claims that his party refused to hand in their V11 forms for verification.
“She [Chigumba] is the custodian of the V11 forms. She is the one who is supposed to produce them, she gives us a copy and keeps originals so there is no way that she could need them from us. In fact, the opposition were denied 21% of those because she refused to hand them over. So there is no way we can give her.
“The fact is, she has the forms, she has to take information from them and what we do is to provide an agent who then agrees if the information on our V11 forms tally. We don’t have to give her our V11 forms. It is strange.”
Sibanda said the party had polling agents at most stations except those polling stations moved by Zec, but said whether or not they did not manage to get sufficient data, the trajectory with 79% of polling stations they have data from, they were still winning even if Mnangagwa won in all the 21% polling stations they did not manage to get V11 forms.
Moyo
These boys are JOKERS…its obvious that they do not possess any evidence
Musha WaBaba
Relax, let us give them time. If there is no evidence (as you say), then the nation will see for itself.
Voice
How is it obvious?
V11 What What
I agree with you
WEJAZI
Truly Moyo relax. What the fuss all about. Take it easy until the courts finalizes.
jvjv
The Electoral Court challenge should be televised so that we all see this so called evidence and so that we all see whether or not the judges have indeed been “captured.”
Vision
If ED was wise he would realise in advance that it’s better to step down now than to sell his soul to the devil & be a puppet president. Clearly Chiwenga & his boys are in charge & it’s just a matter of time before the chickens come home to roost
Eyes Open
@Vision. I agree. I’m sure he’ll find that it is harder to get off the back of a tiger than it is to climb on to ride it..
jmoyo@yahoo.com
Let the courts decide. WHY ARE PEOPLE BEING BEATEN, RAPED AND KILLED IF ALL IS WELL. WHY NOT PEACEFULLY WAIT FOR THE COURTS. THIS SHOWS THAT THE MERCHANTS OF VIOLENCE WITH DEGREES IN VIOLENCE WERE MERELY SUPPRESSING THEIR SPOTS DURING ELECTIONS. NOW THE FANGS HAVE BEEN UNFURLED ….RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY…….MIDDLE FINGER!!!!!
One-one
Granted that both parties entered the elections without preparedness for result alternative to victory, the temptation to rig was natural for either party that had the opportunity. Africa is surely intellectually capable of designing non-riggable elections. Can AU’s next conference have this crucial challenge top of their next meetings agendas? Africa surely merits better global image, otherwise Africa’s perpetual claims to equality at global fora shall end up common knowledge sham.
kid marongorongo
Finalize and go to the courts, why do you start to blame the courts of favoring zec and zanu pf when you have not even filed you case we are smelling a rat, you just want to seek attention even where it is not required, you said you have more than 1000 volunteer layers let them come and prove Zanu Pf wrong if you are honest enough.
Wezhira Wezhara
Evidence from social media is inadmissible in any court of law young men. Why are you wasting your meagre resources when you have no case? Even if you produce the hacked results, they are also inadmissible because there is a possibility of doctoring. Any purported website cannot be accepted in court when ZEC has “real evidence” in the form of forms V11. File your challenge but in 14 days time you will be back to square one.
I liked this one, “Chamisa has vowed to fight the poll outcome, demanding that Zec release constituency-based tallies.”
Zec has already released polling station based results in the Herald and every party was invited to collect a disc by ZEC live on TV kkkkkk
Stix
So sad we have people like Wezhira who refuse to use their brains!!!
Change!
Wezhira wezhara in what era are you living in? It takes a criminal to support a criminal. We want jobs and a better standard of living mad it’s clear that mnangagwa isn’t going to provide that but only make it worse. Wake up
Papa Jose
They announced election results before the elections. Now they are announcing court outcomes before even filing their cases. The reason is because they want to push their self fulfilling prophecy into the public domain. These kids are just “a bunch of losers”
bheveni sibanda
These guys are taking too long zvekuti their arguments will become relevant people has alread accepted to move on with life and prepare for the next election.
Tsuro Magen'a
Which next election? No point of participating in these African elections-no wonder why Africa shall remain a “shit-hole”
Van B
if there is no proof, why are you not celebrating your victory as Zanu pf supporters bcoz clearly the majority of the country is sad to be honnest
Mukanya
Disappearances of individuals has commenced!!!!
Behold The New
The devil is a liar, let those of us with faith in God continue pursuing these demons without surrender. Satan will never release our blessings without a fight but this time around we will tango. Through prayer, through the courts, through whatever means will will prevail, amen
Wezhira Wezhara
@Mukanya which disappearances are you talking of? Just last week the social media was awash with news that Job Sikhala had been kidnapped by soldiers and later he was found dead along Mukuvisi river. Have you buried him yet? We are tired of lies by you people.
Chidhoro
@Wezhira am not sure your are the real wezhira. Masving known by high levels of education and good thinkers so to you l doubt it you are a real guy from Masvingo you might be from other areas like mash central blaa blaaa
Mafirakureva
Chidhororo. Masvingo yako iyoyo ndoine 25 constituencies out of 26 dzakavhotera zanu mps.
father
Comment…Maakutinyaudza Mr Advocate was able to rescue a company from payings workers and he became popular so let him do the trick again. He is a Pastor and am just hoping that he is not running away from honoring his pledge to give Mnangagwa a wife and subsequently resign as MDC President. Period!!! He has won many difficult court challenges so let him do the trick again but chakaipa kunyepera musiki kuti # Godisinit if indeed its true that he lost. Maybe he was referring to a different god
Anonymous
Can Chamisa give Mnangagwa the girl he promised now that he got more than 5% of the vote