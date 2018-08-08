Chamisa files court challenge

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday filed his papers challenging the presidential election results at the Constitutional Court, setting the stage for a bruising legal fight as he seeks to overturn President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.
by BLESSED MHLANGA /Everson Mushava
Chamisa last week rejected the presidential results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), describing them as “fake”.
Senior party officials told NewsDay that a team of lawyers led by Advocate Thabani Mpofu would divulge the details of the court challenge today.
Chamisa had earlier tweeted: “I’ve just finished going thru (sic) the evidence per our agents and V11 forms from across Zimbabwe. We WON this election emphatically. Zec’s figures are falsified & inflated in favour of the outgoing President. We are ready for the inauguration and formation of the next government #Godisinit.”
Highly-placed opposition sources told NewsDay last night that the court challenge was aimed at reversing the declaration made by Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba using V11 forms, mostly from Harare polling stations, which they alleged were inflated to give Mnangagwa higher margins.
“The idea is to nullify the result by showing that there was an inflation of figures towards the winner. We will have to provide evidence towards that effect to overturn the .8% which ED got to avoid a rerun. Harare province V11 forms are sufficient to remove this .8%,” the source said.
Chamisa’s legal team will then go to the second part of the challenge, which involves proving that Chamisa garnered more that 50% plus one vote, which entitles him to be declared winner and sworn-in as President.
At the centre of the challenge, the source added, were the discrepancies on the figures announced by Zec, which indicated that National Assembly voter turnout was 75%, while that of presidential was 85%, without giving reasons for the 10% difference and showing evidence that either 10% of the voters only voted for the President and neglected the legislators’ ballot papers.
The sources added this would be difficult for Zec given that Mnangagwa was outpolled by his legislators at almost all polling stations.
Chamisa, according to Zec, polled 44,3% of the vote in the July 30 watershed election, while Mnangagwa got 50,8% of the total votes cast.
The court challenge would likely affect Mnangagwa’s inauguration, which has been tentatively set for Sunday at the National Sports Stadium unless the Electoral Court fast-tracks the matter and conclude it before the day.
The court will have at least 14 days to conclude the matter before Mnangagwa can be sworn in if the result is not overturned.
Asked to confirm if the court application had been made, Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said: “We will know by tomorrow.”
There have been calls for Chamisa to accept the results and try again in 2023 given that he still has age on his side. Internally, vultures were already circling above him with the intention of toppling him from the helm of the party, which he took over upon the death of leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.
Tension has been high since last Wednesday when the MDC Alliance supporters protested against alleged rigging by Zec. The government responded by deploying soldiers who opened fire in the crowded city that resulted in the death of seven civilians.
Reader
Reports say the number shot dead is thirteen. Newsday please verify with Parirenyatwa hospital.
TM
kkkkkk i thought chamisa said he will not go to Zau PF influenced courts. Suppose they throw your petition away “whats next?
‘
edmore b
ZEC and ZANU PF must be exposed for their deceit. The concourt should be impartial and display jurisprudence in delivering its judgement. Losers should be shown the exit door.
Eyes Open
After Nairobi’s landmark nullification of the Kenyan Presidential elections in 2017, let us see if our own courts can cut the mustard and be more professional, less political with facts and evidence than they have been with the unresolved MDC appeals from 2002, 2008 & 2013..
Farai J Nhire
The case lacks merit and the advocate should realise that he is just wasting money for nothing. If there had been proper evidence to support your claims, you should just have objected to the fake numbers juring the announcement and produced the v11 forms’ evidence there and then. You failed to do that because you had no evidence. If truely you had such evidence, why did you have to wait for other world leaders to congradulate President Mnangagwa with most of the obsever missions endorsing the elections? All intersted parties including journalists and observers were allowed in the venue of the annoncements and were free to raise objections and questions, so why didn’t you take advantage of that provision?
davy
farai you are a fool a real fool educated fool your degree of foolishness is of the highets order
aboubakar
in thought that as well, he is one of the dumbest zimbos i’ve ever come across with.
Servious
Dumb
Tsuro
Produce V11 to who? To ZEC? Farai you sound daft. How would explain that there was 85% turn up on the Presidential and only 75% on the Parliamentary. This is were corruption starts and people like you support this and wonder why our country is in this story state. £15Billion disappear and you do not question and you vote in and support the same people who did this, how daft.
Wenyere
You can bark on top of your voice but that will never change the results.
Anonymous
because you are dumb
khazi chirilele
these thieves are selling our own cash on the streets of the country and they are happy to see people suffering while they getting rich everyday.do you tell me that the security forces have no capacity to confiscate the money on the street and arrest the money changers who then tell us who is really supplying them with cash.the people who making zimbabwean suffer will burn in hell.
toni
evidently you are literate enough to know how stupid you sound…
Wenyere
You are spot on Farai. Why did they not query the discrepancies on v11 form at the command centre during the verification process? It makes us think that the MDC are the ones now cooking figures.
vaye vaye
Farai this route is exactly how election disputes are handled. How else did you want him to object to the results other than the legal route
nyaraedzo mtizira
imari yako here kwana
tatenda
Where were you when former president Mugabe was giving free education to every child in Zimbabwe? Go back to school and be enlightened.
NEVER MUSEYAMWA
He was denied that chance to object iwe Farai. I was there as a journalist.
BHIBHO
Is this an open-and-shut case as some commenters here seem to presume?
Tonderai
My President Our President Nelson Chamisa …we are praying for you n we wish you well we want the truth to be availed #Godisinit
matebele warrior
hahaha hope you are an impartial judge@farai
Behold The New
Everything possible must be done to stop Chiwenga dead in his tracks
Optimist
We as Zimbabweans have suffered enough. God’s will shall be done
tendai chaminuka
Dai matoshandisa mari yemalegal costs kupa those affected by the disturbances which you engineered.You are challenging Mnangagwa iwewe you were not even constitutionally elected at party level.
sandy
Vana Farai,saka muri kufarira kufa kwevanhu ka? Ndakakuudzai kuti zanu pf yamuri kurumbidza iyi nhasi,mangwana ichakuuraya iwewe nemhuri yako ndikokuti ubvume saThomas.
Kabikita
If Chamisa loses @ concourt, he must just resign as Mdc T president. He rose to the helm without legal merit and deployed an array of blunders to gunner unconvincing parliamentary votes. Deploying his friends who are going to vote for him at congress, and going to bed with deposed Mugabe gave Zanu pf undeserved win.
Tich
I think Farai is very right. The problem is MDC supporters you take your wishful thinking as fact. Why did Chamisa not present his V11 forms during the presidential verification process. They now want to bring fake V11 forms with manufactured discrepancies. Vakadyiwa, period. How could they say we will not accept any results that they would not emerge as winners. Thats standing logic on its head. Stupid
Farai J Nhire
Iwe Sandy, leave me alone and use your mind objectively. No body has celebrated any deaths. Your own Nelson openly and publicly claims to have loyalists in the army who covertly work against their commander in chief President Mnangagwa and there is no sense at all in you deverting us from the topic at hand. Did not Chamisa’s lawyer , Thabani Mpofu openly proclaim that he had made an arrangement with some in the army to transfere power to Nelson Chamisa and refuse to give details? Did not Nelson himself, on the day of his final rally, say he was closely working with The former president and the former president who represents the true Zanu Pf would hand over power to him officialy? Is the possibility of former president having some influency in the army a farfetched idea? Kana uri mumwe inotyira Nelson wenyu who might in the end find himself in the custody of law enforcement agents soon because of his foolish shenagians.
Uhuru
What is important here is authenticity of the said evidence,V11 forms.
How do we know if those forms that you have have not been doctored. We factor in the the
1.time that you spent “sitting” on this evidence
2.The fact that on 31 July 2018 you declared that you had gone through the V11 forms and declared that you had won but as recent as yesterday you were saying that you were almost done going through the same V11 forms!!!! Boggles the mind.
3. Your chief elections agents Timba and Komichi where present during ZEC verification process and were part of the verification.
4. ZEC has +20 participants/ witnesses who all testify that the result is correct.
5. Your main principle has been on record castigating the Judiciary so how then do you seek justice from a “flawed” system- the court must obviously through this plea out as it is evident that the applicant seeks to “test” the system which time the court does not have.
gore
day dreamers with nothing to do. Chamisa lost and thats it
Moyo
farai i dont have words for you. there is no transparency in you , Zanu Pf and zec
Shilling chinheya
Vanhu vezanu hamuneti here chokwadi chiri pachena kuti you lost the election but makabirira kubva kuna tsvangirai maingobirira dai nyika yacho iri yenyu megazve isu mazimbabeans some of us we are living like slaves in our own country! How cruel are you that munotsigira mbavha? How dare are you that munotsigira corruption. Zvino isu as mdc we are saying enough is enough kana muchizviti makakunda why makuda inclusive gvt ? Tongaika mega tione
fatherTina
Comment…Accepting that one has overwhelmingly lost the parliamentary elections and overwhelmingly won the Presidency is sheer madness and fallacy at its best.In other words Chamisa says people like their ZANU PF party but does not like its President or MDC supporters like Chamisa but do not like the party. My question therefore is if indeed they rejected MDC then who voted for Chamisa. The truth is that when Chamisa realised that he had lost the election by such a margin the only way was to discredit the whole process and hope for a negotiation that would see him get a job. Thank God that hard copies are not tempered with than the electronic system where they can hack the ZEC website and change figures to ignite violence. Zec had five days to announce results but after only a day pple start to protest that they are delayed. Nonsense and the pple hired don’t even know that but the instigator is a lawyer.
Chando Kupisa
Comment…Rigged elections will attract sanctions watch the space
EDD
WHAT IS NEEDED IS TO ASK THE US GOVERNMENT UNDER TRUMP TO PUT PUNITIVE MEASURES AGAINST THIS BASTARD REGIME
time to change
I just do not understand people who continuously support Zanu, with the way this party literally ran down the country, the country is practical ruined, for those in the rural areas probably I would understand, that cup of fertiliser or tshirt is enough for them to vote but people like Farai who support vanhu vanobirira se zanu, who do anything by all means necessary to stay in power and further bring more ruin are just but a huge disappointment, Farai and the rest of you who support Zanu you plain dumb and very stupid, no sense of patriotism whatsoever
clinton manhede
you are a fool you think trump is the solution to our problems
Racheal
I have heard that unjust peace is better than a just war. If the results are nullified and for some reason we go for the rerun then you will realize that peace has a price. At the moment six people are confirmed dead and some are nursing injuries. The point is we have all forgotten what happened in the last rerun. there was widespread hardships, pain, beatings and the like. If Chamisa truly love the people of Zimbabwe then he must learn from his predecessor Morgan Tsvangirai who decided that the people were going to be in a worse situation even after he had won if ever that was going to happen. Change does not come over night, it takes a lengthy process. What is key is to observe critical milestones. From where i stand the country has done well but we should now work on having a credible system. The danger of nullifying what has taken place is that the ruling party will go back to the default settings and we all know what they are. We need to be patient and give time as long as we are moving forward. A time shall come when all the loopholes are going to be out of the way. I think we need to work on the next election. The fact that there was a soft coup makes the current leaders vulnerable and desperate and as a result may hold on to power n matter what we are going to do. The narrative that MDC Alliance started the violence may be used in the rerun and believe me, there could be casualties. My message is that of peace. Let them have it and we work on the next election.
chamkat
Victory is inevitable for NC
Chaka
Victory is inevitable for NC
Predator
@Racheal.Don’t teach people to keep quiet when something is wrong.Tears have won’t solve anything,soon it will time to stand up for ourselves and demand what we want.Chamisa is right.