Chamisa divides police, military

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly suspended 16 top police officers, accusing them of allowing MDC Alliance activists to freely demonstrate in Harare’s central business district on Wednesday before soldiers moved in and fired indiscriminately, killing six people on the spot and injuring 14 others.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE/EVERSON MUSHAVA
This came amid reports of fierce fights between police and the Zimbabwe National Army over last week’s deadly clashes and weekend raids at opposition leaders’ homes by armed soldiers.
MDC Alliance leaders yesterday claimed hundreds of their supporters and top officials in various parts of the country had gone into hiding from an army-led crackdown days after ruling Zanu PF party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared presidential winner of last week’s controversial election.
“There are a lot of people hiding as soldiers are going door-to-door. There are people disappearing. We don’t know how many — maybe 30, maybe 50. They are clearly trying to scatter the leadership, to stop us organising,” MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said.
“The nature of an abduction means we can’t tell who has gone, but we have lots of people missing. We have helped five people who narrowly escaped abduction to flee Zimbabwe.
Others, we are hiding in safe houses. There is intimidation and atrocious treatment of people whom they catch.”
Police sources claimed that fierce fights had erupted between the ZRP and the army over which security department was responsible for last Wednesday’s fatalities and the weekend harassment of opposition activists.
National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could neither confirm nor deny the bad blood between the security arms.
Asked to comment on the alleged suspension of pro-Chamisa police officers, Charamba said: “As police, we follow the law. If any of our officers breached the Police Act, they are supposed to face the law, but at the moment, I am not confirming or denying that. I need to check with those responsible so that I could give you a true response.”
On Wednesday last week, the government unleashed soldiers to disperse thousands of MDC Alliance demonstrators who stormed the capital city, accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of rigging the just-ended harmonised election in favour of Zanu PF.
Six people were killed when the military opened fire on the crowded streets, in a move which was widely condemned by the international community as gross abuse of human rights.
NewsDay understands that 16 riot police officers from Mbare Police Station were targeted for disciplinary action after they allegedly failed to disperse the protesters.
“The Commissioner-General (Godwin Matanga) was not happy with the way the officers responded to the demonstration, particularly those who were captured on camera as gesturing to the protesters to jump onto a police vehicle. The top commanders feel like the officers were in support of the demonstrators, instead of dispersing them,” a police source said.
Shortly after the fatal protests, Zanu PF’s losing Harare East parliamentary candidate and former Finance deputy minister Terence Mukupe, took to social media platforms, labelling the police officers as MDC supporters.
“How do we send the ZRP Support Unit that voted against the President to contain the stupid demo by (Tendai) Biti and his MDC buffoons? It’s time for the army to move in and restore order!” Mukupe said in a Facebook rant last Wednesday.
Gomba
you are definitely missing something, check Zec’s confirmation of the number of registered voters (5.6 mil), Zec’s confirmation of voter turn out during the elections (72%). This means Zim had 4.032 mil voters during the just ended election. However Zec then announced that ED had polled 2.46 mil to beat NC who they said polled 2.15 mil for presidency.
Similarly and as per Zec’s announcement, the total sum of all votes cast for all the members of parliament in all 210 constituencies are much much more than the 4.03 mil who voted. In the rural areas Zec also announced Zanu PF victory votes which were well over the registered number of voters for those constituencies. In Chiredzi North, for example, Zec announced that Zanu PF polled 35 865. Previously Zec had confirmed that there were only 30 656 registered voters in Chiredzi North. Zec also announced other votes polled by other losing candidates increasing the numbers further.
I don’t support MDC but I don’t understand what Zec meant by verification of results if they failed to do such simple and imperative reconciliation.
Urbanite
Chamisa won all the urban centres were people use their brains not rural fiefdoms run by chiefs. What economy is there in the rural areas? If Zanu PF really won why are there no celebrations? What are they waiting for?
Again, Chamisa clearly gives an indication of not learning from previous mistakes. Only the rule of law will prevail in this country. The police and army are all part and parcel of the executive headed by President Mnangagwa. Chamisa mufana, don’t be fooled, both the army and the police don’t belong to you unless wafunga zvokuorera mujeri nenyaya ye treason. You were sometime seen on video claiming that you have sympathisers in the army working against their commander in chief and are giving you information on certain russians in Zimbabwe. It is just a mater of time before the law requires you to name those soldiers. Choose your advisers wisely, kwete avo vave kuda kukukanda mumukanwa meshumba.
