Chamisa cries foul over military crackdown

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has cried foul over the alleged military crackdown and overnight raids on his lieutenants’ homes since Wednesday last week after he rejected the election results and threatened to challenge Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow victory in the just-ended polls.

BY Everson Mushava

Chamisa, who according to election results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) garnered 44,3% of the vote against Mnangagwa’s 50,8% of the total votes, has rejected the results and threatened to legally challenge his defeat.

But since Wednesday when the military stepped in to thwart a “violent protest” by suspected MDC Alliance supporters in Harare’s central business district where they fatally shot six civilians and injured 14 others, suspected State security agents have raided several opposition leaders’ homes.

Chamisa at the weekend said the behaviour by the military was aimed at instilling fear in the opposition camp ahead of their court challenge.

“As you can see, leaders in my party are being targeted,” Chamisa said.

“The idea is to intimidate us not to challenge the rigged elections. We will not be moved. We will continue to defend the people’s vote through legal and constitutional means. We are not a violent party.”

Yesterday the social media was awash with pictures of opposition supporters who had been brutalised by suspected soldiers deployed to the high-density suburbs.

MDC Alliance co-principal Tendai Biti, youth leader Happymore Chidziva and one of Chamisa’s advisers, Phillan Zamchiya said their homes were raided on Friday.

“I am safe. They raided my place. They found none. Thanks to a Good Samaritan. Thanks to the life tip-off and also thanks to consistent State media attacks on my person that kept me alert!” Zamchiya posted on Facebook on Friday.

MDC Alliance national chairperson Morgen Komichi said the “shootings, tortures, abductions” had exposed Mnangagwa’s propensity for brute force against his rivals.

In an unrelated development, MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube said the seven parties in the coalition were considering merging into a single political party.

“We are more effective when we are united. So I have no doubt at all that we will work tirelessly now that the elections are over on the mechanism and methodologies of ensuring that down the line, perhaps in the next six or so months, we emerge with a single political party constituted by the various elements of the alliance,” he said.

The opposition front was formed last year, bringing together seven parties, with the sole purpose of gaining some numerical advantage to upstage the ruling Zanu PF party in elections just ended.

Ncube last Friday said partners in the alliance were contemplating merging into one formidable political party within a space of six months.

“It has been clear to us since the formation of the MDC Alliance that we are stronger together.”

The MDC Alliance was formed last year and comprises of Chamisa’s party, Ncube’s MDC, People Democratic Party, Transform Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe African National Union, Zimbabwe People First and Multi-Racial Democrats. — Agencies