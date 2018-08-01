Bulawayo City pin hopes on Ndlovu

BEKITHEMBA Ndlovu has taken charge of Bulawayo City on an interim basis with his prime mandate to save the team from relegation.



BY FORTUNE MBELE

His mission kicks off with a tough assignment against log leaders FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The local authority side has already fired two coaches − Darlington Dodo and Amini Soma-Phiri − over poor results inside 20 matches.

Ndlovu took charge of two of the games where they won against Nichrut before suffering a defeat to Chicken Inn.

Bulawayo City chairperson Jerry Sibanda yesterday confirmed Ndlovu has been tasked to make sure the team remains afloat in the top flight league.

“Beke (Ndlovu) is the acting head coach up to end of the season with a mandate to save the team from relegation and we hope that the team survives. We will try to push to survive. We have given a number of coaches a chance to prove themselves but they have failed,” Sibanda said.

Since their promotion to the Premier Soccer League in 2016, Ndlovu becomes the sixth coach to take charge of the side with Philani “Beefy” Ncube, who got the team promoted starting in the top league in 2016 assisted by Farai Mukokoro and Try Ncube.

Try was to finish the last 13 games in 2016 after City parted ways with Philani Ncube and Mujokoro following bribery allegations in Beitbridge.

Bulawayo City finished their maiden season in the league in 2016 on position eight under Try Ncube.

Last year, they roped in Mandla Mpofu as head coach and the side survived relegation on the last day ending the season on position 14 in the 18-team league.

At the beginning of this year, they appointed Dodo who only lasted eight matches with Ndlovu taking charge of the two matches against Nichrut and Chicken Inn before Soma-Phiri took over.

Soma-Phiri was fired after 10 games and Ndlovu once again takes over the hot seat for the last 14 games starting with FC Platinum on Saturday with sources saying the club leadership had also approached former head coach Philani.

In 20 games this year, Bulawayo City have only won four times, drawn three and suffered 13 defeats leaving them on position 16 with 15 points, just four ahead of bottom-placed Mutare City and tied with Shabanie Mine.