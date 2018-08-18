Bulawayo bids farewell to Mathuthu

THOUSANDS of mourners in Bulawayo yesterday gathered at the Large City hall to pay their last respects to the late former Matabeleland governor, Thokozile Mathuthu, who died in Harare on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Mathuthu’s body arrived at City Hall in Bulawayo in the morning where it was welcomed by residents, officials, friends and family members.

Speaker after speakers described Mathuthu as a caring and loving mother, who was committed to both her work and church.

They said Mathuthu was a motivator, counsellor and educator.

Family member and former Zifa Chairman Vincent Pamire thanked the government for according Mathuthu a national heroine status.

“I do not think her legacy would continue in Bulawayo because you voted for youths to be councillors in Bulawayo.

“These youths are not employed. They do not own houses. I am not a politician, but I do not think her legacy live on. How are these youths going to protect her legacy?” he asked.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister, Obert Mpofu said Mathuthu left footprints everywhere she worked, including in government and church.

“She is the first person to have her heroine status declared by the government within the same day (she died) because of her deeds,’’ Mpofu said.