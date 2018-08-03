Brick moulder trapped to death

A CHINAMHORA teenager died after earth collapsed on him while he was moulding bricks.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Zvikomborero Chimunda (16) of Musiyiwa Village, under Chief Chinamhora, was digging soil in a three-metre deep pit when earth collapsed and buried him in the process.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident and urged people to exercise caution when operating underground.

“I confirm the death of a 16-year-old boy in Chinamhora, who was moulding bricks before tragedy struck. We advise members of the public to exercise extreme caution when operating underground or in risky workplaces to avoid such incidences,” he said.

According to police, on Monday, at around 9am, Chimunda was reportedly digging an anthill to prepare soil for brick-moulding.

It is reported that the three-metre deep pit had a huge lump of clay soil hanging precariously. It is said, while digging, the soil lump dislodged and fell over, burying him in the process.

He died on the spot.

It is reported that villagers heard some noise and rushed to the scene. They however, retrieved the body and filed a report at Chinamhora Police Station.

A post-mortem waiver was done by magistrate Tsingano at Harare Magistrates’ Court.