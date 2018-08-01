Breaking: ZRP engages military to crash protestors

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged the military to help deal with supporters of Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance who are protesting in Harare’s Central Business District over alleged electoral fraud.

By Tinotenda Samukange,Online

National Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba made an announcement after five people are reportedly dead when the military violently crashed the protests using live ammunition.

“We are fully aware of the inciters, the perpetrators of this violence, they will have themselves to blame when the law is applied,” Charamba said in an unprecedented live television broadcast last night.

“Meanwhile we are keen to interview Mr Tendai Biti and Happymore Chidziva of the MDC Alliance. We are inviting them to come to Harare central police station, law and Order. They are invited so that they assist the police with investigations.”

She said police decided to engage the military allegedly due to the magnitude of the protests which was beyond their control.

“The Commissioner-General of police has invoked the provisions of section 37 (1) of the Public Order and Security Act chapter 11;17 and approach the minister of Home Affairs and Culture Heritage request for the assistance of the defence forces for the suppression of the commotion and disturbances in Harare central business district.”

Hundreds of MDC Alliance tried to storm Zec offices disputing results of Monday’s elections which saw Zanu PF registering a landslide victory amid delays in announcing the Presidential polls where President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chamisa were the main contenders.