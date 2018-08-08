Breaking: Zambia denies Biti asylum

Zambia has denied asylum to senior Zimbabwean opposition politician Tendai Biti, Foreign Minister Joe Malanji has told the BBC.

Mr Biti arrived in Zambia this morning, the minister said.

“He wanted to seek asylum but his grounds are not meritorious. As it is, we are just keeping him for safe custody before he heads back to Harare,” Mr Malanji told the BBC.

“It is not up to us to tell when he’s going back; it’s up to the Zimbabwean authorities,” he added.

Mr Biti is a member of the opposition MDC Alliance, which lost Zimbabwe’s elections last week.

He preempted the official announcement of the results by saying MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa had defeated President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the poll.