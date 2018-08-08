Zimbabwean opposition leader Tendai Biti’s lawyer says he was arrested on Wednesday morning by the country’s police – while trying to seek political asylum in Zambia.
Attorney Nqobizitha Mlilio has told TimesLIVE that Biti was arrested “on Zambian soil” at the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.
As yet‚ there is no confirmation of the arrest‚ nor its basis‚ by the Zimbabwean police.
Police documents supplied by Mlilo‚ however‚ suggest that authorities were investigating Biti for “unofficially and unlawfully” declaring MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa the duly elected president of Zimbabwe‚ in alleged violation of Zimbabwean electoral law.
He also stands accused of public violence for “acting in consent with his accomplices still at large while armed with firearms‚ ammunition‚ stones‚ alleged to have committed act of violence and proceeded to burn various vehicles and one bus at the ZANU-PF provincial headquarters”.
In other words‚ Zimbabwean police appear to be blaming Biti for the violence that flared up in Zimbabwe after the country’s disputed election results were announced and ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was named as president.
Mnangagwa will be inaugurated this weekend.
Earlier this week‚ Mlilo told TimesLIVE that Biti was “in hiding”‚ but that he had been assured that he was not wanted by the police.
Biti’s attempt to seek political asylum in Zambia came after an alleged attempt on his life on Monday‚ during which Mlilo says a gunman in an unmarked silver Mercedes Benz opened fire on Biti’s car.
That incident occurred after the home of Biti’s elderly mother was repeatedly surrounded by unknown men‚ and his younger brother was allegedly abducted after dropping his wife and children at an undisclosed location.
Greyhora
These arrests and torture of opposition figures has just put paid to all efforts at international re-engagement and democracy in our country. A new dawn is suddenly turning into a new darkness, a brand new nightmare.
gutter poet
Indeed…and if you ask anyone who still has a head above his shoulders..this was needless and all it has achieved; is to vigorously UNDO all the sterling efforts of the president…and this is so WRONG on many fronts !!!
Siyananazvo Zvenyika Jojo
No to Instigators of violence and chaos in this country. He fueled the violence. Being a Lawyer, Biti knows much better than you. There are processes to be followed. This is what we call anarchy. Mazvake mazvake…..zvinoitawo here izvozvo??? Take lessons from Julius Malema. Look for the video on Youtube probably you too will understand if you so wish to learn
alois m
stupid
cde
is this what calls defending the peoples vote by running away shame on you Biti
Shingirai Madondo
Senseless flock. Get a life
Truth
No wonder why whites are able to colonize us so easily, we treat ourselves like animals over petty issues of politics at the expense of development. To imagine Biti is one of the best finance ministers Zim ever had & this is what we do to such a valuable human resource? sad indeed
Chimurenga Wa Africa
Truth , what kind of valuable human resource is Biti ? A power drunk individual who wanted to overthrow Morgan Tsvangirai through hook and crook ? Now he came back via the back door to destroy Chamisa’s campaign by inciting violence in the presence of cameras and international observers ? Thats a valuable human resource in your view ? Wow. The language used by Biti to incite violence is similar to that which was used during Rwandan Genocide. Biti knew that people’s temperatures were high and the atmosphere was tense. Despite calls by the election observes for political leaders to maintain their cool and not say things that are going to cause violence, Biti went ahead. So why the politics of sabotage , when people had voted peacefully ? Biti and his people did what they did , said what they said , knowing fully well that they would be bloodshed . And they got the bloodshed which they wanted and proceeded to take selfies with the injured and the dead! Nice . Now he wanted to run away and leave the innocent to be arrested.
Chubb Antonio Vhinyu
Chimurenga wa Africa, well said, you nailed it thats it
Celebration
Well said Chimurenga wa Africa.Try as they might to cause chaos, they have failed dismally!! Can these guys just give Zimbabwe a chance to recuperate!! Power hungry thugs!!
Hearty
Biti is a useful quality human resource who has proven himself on the right stage. What tarnished the otherwise peaceful polling process was the instruction to send blazing army tankers with soldiers firing live bullets to its youthful jobless frustrated citizens as if the army were at war with some foreign invaders.
I am not fanatical about politics and I don’t really mind who runs the government as long as they deliver to the people. But if the real truth be said, whoever instructed the army to kill cannot be sleeping comfortably in his/her bed (if they have conscience), because that person may have more sinister intentions about the future of our beloved nation.
makaz
define petty , cause the last time i checked people died and property was destroyed .
Chando Kupisa
Comment…ED was defeated by Chamisa the world knows that. Arresting Biti won’t legitimise a coup president.
Jojo Chenjerai
No no no. Chamisa was there at the National Stadium to congratulate ED for the inauguration, including the late Tsvangirai. They endorsed him. So whats this hullabaloo about a coup President???? Musaite hanganwa vanhuwe becoz all you want is just to go into State House….. Go on Youtube and search for Julius Malema video clip for his advice to Chamisa.
Anonymous
Anotizei if he is innocent
tatenda
Why wouldn’t he if such numerous attempts have been made on his life and the lives of those around him?
Muzepete
The aim of those in charge seems to be to suppress or crush dissent for long enough to get to some sort of inauguration. The question is, Will it be possible to establish internal cooperation, let alone international goodwill, thereafter? And will this seemingly split-personality, interim regime hold itself together, if Humpty Dumpty should fall off his wall?
Predator
Shame on you Mlilo you are only working like a robot.Your frantic efforts trying to justify the killing of innocent civilians by arresting Biti.What happened to the soldier who shot people in town.anyone with information?
Chiredzi pfachaa
Chando kupisa i havent ever called anyone stupid bt you are stupid.
Predator
Mlilo is only working like a robot.Sure African will never be better with such kind of people in authority.What happened to the killer soldier?
Siyananazvo Zvenyika Jojo
Chubb Antonio Vhinyu
Papa Jose
If Biti has a case let him answer for it. Why would they target Biti instead of Chamisa. Our desire for International recognition should be no licence for anarchy. All those claims of attempts on one’s life could be designed to earn sympathy. How did he survive the shooting is his car bullet proof. Let’s not sensationalise and create political issues out of criminal activities. His famous call was “we are prepared to die in the streets” did he mean the streets of Zambia. Where was he when those six were killed. Let him face his music. The international community will be watching his trial if there is injustice let them say.
Anonymous
Mnangagwa cant control Chiwenga he controls Mnangagwa…politics
Nyaya yake yekuzviedza Gamba
Biti makes headlines for all the wrong reasons in almost every election. He is Zimbabwe’s version of Kenya’s Miguna Miguna… learned and yet full of mischief. It is high time he grows up.
Chubb Antonio Vhinyu
EDD
WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM PEOPLE WHO HAVE TWO ORDINARY LEVELS
Siyananazvo Zvenyika Jojo
Tendai Biti with all the education he has, an Advocate for that matter, IS NOT CIVILIZED. Kudzidza kwake hakubatsire. Hezvoo honaiwoo, Takambotaura tikati kumberi ukooo kune gomba, mukatuka futi muchiti Stupid. Stupid ndiyo language yaTendai Biti kana apererwa
dovi
What would you do if your life was in danger? Even ED ran away to SA when his life was in danger.His crime is that he announced election results that ZEC had posted outside polling stations. ZEC announced the results at every polling station. BITI just confirmed what had been announced by ZEC.In civilised nations that is not a crime. In backward Zim its a crime.
Yasis
Comment…hv been released coz he wz already on Zambian soil Zim police hv no juri on him