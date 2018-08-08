Book Fair preps on course

ORGANISERS of the annual Zimbabwe International Book Fair have set September 26 to 29 as the official dates for this year’s book extravaganza at Harare Gardens.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The book fair, set to be graced by local and international exhibitors, will be held under the theme The Book: Creating the Future.

Zimbabwe International Book Fair Association (ZIBFA) interim chairperson Jasper Maenzanise said the book fair’s two-day indaba — a national platform for networking and collaboration among stakeholders — would be held between September 24 and 25 at Monomotapa Crowne Plaza and participation would be by registration.

“Those participating at the indaba will pay $50 per participant, with group participation of more than five delegates attracting a $10 discount per delegate,” he said.

The ZIBFA boss added that participants from other countries were expected to facilitate their own travel arrangements and visa processes where applicable, but the association would assist with securing accommodation.

“September 26 will be open to traders only and then September 27 to 29 will be open to all, that is the general public and students, among others,” Maenzanise said.

He said the indaba’s sub-themes would touch on reading and writing books that create and inspire the future, transforming and modernising societies through reading and writing science, mathematics, engineering, technology and medicine books.

Climate change and unity within the book industry will also be a priority.