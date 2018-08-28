Asaph revels in Unplugged performance

BULAWAYO fast-rising rapper Asaph is ecstatic after taking his act to Unplugged Zimbabwe and sharing the stage with multi-award winning South African’s Shekinah who headlined the show.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Asaph, the first rapper from Bulawayo to take part in the event, said he was nervous as he thought people were not aware of his music, but they took him by surprise.

“Before the performance, I was a bit nervous as I thought people might not know the songs. However, I was really moved when I saw them responding to the songs during the performance. The energy I got from the audience was just incredible and helped with the entire set,” he said.

“I have a few more performances and more music. But I would like to thank everyone who came through to Unplugged to show love.”

Asaph said his performance on the stage would open many doors for him.

Charlotte Sengu of Paper Bag Africa, formerly Hunnar Agency, said the artiste presented one of his hit tracks, Mambo.

“The award-winning act, who recently won the Best Hip Hop Act at the Bulawayo Arts Awards, dished his latest offering, Mambo which is topping the ZiFM Top 40 charts and has been number one for the past six weeks. He was joined by MC Chita and Ganyaz. His performance impressed the crowd with his energetic performance,” Sengu said.

“He did a 30-minute set prior to the main act Shekhinah, who belted her top songs such as Suited, Please Mr, Different and Take Me Back to the Beach, with so much ease and professionalism,” Sengu said.

Watch: ASAPH – MAMBO feat. Tha Dawgg & Fish F McSwagg (Prod. by Rayobeats)