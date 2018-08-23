Anxiety as Zim awaits court ruling

ANXIETY gripped Harare and other parts of the country as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) began the much-anticipated hearing to determine the case in which MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is contesting President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa’s slender electoral victory on July 30.
OBEY MANAYITI/RICHARD CHIDZA/KENNETH NYANGANI
As most people went through their routines, they anxiously kept their ears and eyes to live broadcast of the proceedings on both State television and radio. All roads leading to the ConCourt and others nearby were closed, with police maintaining a heavy security presence in the vicinity.
Baton-wielding riot police officers were roving around the central business district, with their trucks stationed at different strategic areas, ready to deal with any form of disturbances that might arise as a result of the hearing.
Several ordinary people intending to follow the proceedings at the ConCourt were turned away as security details demanded accreditation.
As word started to spread that Chamisa’s South African lawyers were denied access, some people who spoke to NewsDay in the morning expressed concern that the hearing would not be accorded the fairness that it deserved.
However, Zimbabweans generally went about their work despite the explosive court battle that could define the country for the next five years and probably beyond.
As lawyers sweated it out before the full bench of the ConCourt, ordinary citizens went about mainly selling their wares in the streets of Harare, with the country’s biggest informal market in the capital’s oldest and poorest suburb of Mbare ran as usual.
Admire Muranda, who was pushing a cart full of bananas, said while he was aware of the political goings-on, he had a family to feed.
“I know that the ConCourt is sitting and is to make a decision, but really, how does that change my situation at home? I will still have to go home with some food and cover the usual expenses,” he said with a chuckle, in what seemed to be a summing up of the mood in the capital.
Sarah Toga, a vendor at Mbare’s popular Mupedzanhamo market, seemed oblivious to the anxiety gripping the country’s political leadership in particular.
“Life has to go on. As long as whatever they are doing does not result in some form of violence, as we saw on August 1, then whatever comes out of the courts is acceptable to us,” she said.
Zimbabweans are a sceptical lot when it comes to talking to the media and this showed with many unwilling to come in the open to show their preference of how they hoped the court would rule.
Shops opened as usual, but a common sight was of people walking with earphones or headphones stuck in their ears, listening to radio stations or workers in shops constantly passing glances at the television as the proceedings, in a landmark move, were beamed live.
On the other hand, social media came to a standstill as Zimbabweans across the world passed comments that suggested a country literally on edge.
The performance of lawyers and judges was evaluated on end, while some even went to the extent of suggesting the nature of the judgement the court was likely to pass.
Political commentator Maxwell Saungweme said: “The battle is between Zim’s finest legal brains Advocate (Thabani) Mpofu and Advocate (Lewis) Uriri. It looks so far that Advocate Uriri’s job has been made easier by Mpofu’s submissions and the bench’s questions around primary evidence.”
In Mutare, business was low as scores of workers took their time to follow the ConCourt proceedings.
Many residents of the Eastern border city spent the rest of the day glued to televisions sets around local bars and restaurants, among other areas, as they await anxiously for the ConCourt outcome expected tomorrow.
However, there was disappointment in some high-density suburbs such as Sakubva and Chikanga, as there was no electricity.
Chris Mwenzwa, an MDC Alliance supporter, said he was expecting the ruling to be in favour of Chamisa.
“I am just hoping that the ruling is going to favour us. The situation is, however, tense and everyone is following proceedings,” he said. “We are hoping for a re-run, but we know we won the elections.”
A Zanu PF supporter was also optimistic that the ruling would be in favour of his party’s presidential contender, Mnangagwa.
“I think this is just a formality, but we are aware we won the elections. We are also going to win the court case,” he said.
Mnangagwa was declared winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, with 50,8% of the vote, while Chamisa came a close second with 44,3%.
Chamisa has, however, poked holes into Mnangagwa’s victory, arguing the Zanu PF leader did not have enough votes to avoid a run-off or better still, that his vote tally was understated, adding he should have been declared victor.
The ConCourt has wide powers to confirm Mnangagwa’s win, nullify it and order a run-off or alternatively declare Chamisa President.
Ngide
. Mdc said they didnt need the residue because it was a poisoned well
It is actually Zec which failed to provide primary evidence
1. Zec failed to account for 14 in 16 cases of similar resuls in polling stations. That’s material. Any judge should see it as a pattern of manipulation.
2. Zec failed to provide written evidence of 40000 people who refused to vote in MPs but voted for president in accordance to the law.
Thats material given ED won by 30000 to prevent runoff
3. ZEC a announcement of 70% voter turnout after election is Primary evidence.
So we dont stick to residue when everyone knew its the process and tallying which was defective.
shunguhadziurayi mangarayi
SHAME SORRY HAKO NGINDE uchiri kumashure uko Heyiiiii ndanzwa tsitsi
gweta
And the judges were saying the best way to prove a well is poisoned is to just go the well and check the water , not to say abcd drank from the well and are ill therefore the well is poisoned .
Similar results can again be proven as manipulation or fact if you go to the primary data , zec submitted the v11s argue on that bring in your v11s which suggest otherwise and that can be taken as fact , not just saying results are similar in 16 cases what does that prove ?
the issue of 40000 people again has no meaning , are you saying those 40 000 were stuffed ballots or what? if so then go to the election residue , ballot papers have serial numbers
coming to voter turn out whats the evidence that proves that the voter turnout as reported by zec is wrong
Eve
Well I saw a little bit of the constitutional court proceedings when Mpofu was presenting his case but for me it doesn’t look good in the for MDC camp. I wasn’t impressed by his performance. I haven’t seen the defendant’s
argument.It doesn’t look good when the judges are asking a lot of questions about evidence. Madcs don’t attack me .Only commenting on what I saw and it’s my opinion you may have seen otherwise. We all love Zimbabwe and wants her to be in good hands.
zaka jerera
exurberent non factual vocabulary harina kwarinosvitsa,zec answered all frm mdc bt vanhu vasingadi kubvuma.
Anonymous
Chamisa lied to the people. He claimed to possess V11 evidence which he was going to produce in court. It was proved that he did not have the evidence. The man is a big joke. He lies without shame.
jerenyenje
We wait and see. Isu chero tiripo pamusika ne bag. Poto ya ED iri kubhadhara
Truth
That is why we have what is called circumstantial evidence, it is not direct evidence but it does win many cases
johannes kwangwari
Circumstantial evidence does not win in allegations of a criminal nature. What is needed is evidence that proves beyond reasonable doubt and the applicant failed to avail the court of any tangible evidence. They are wasting the court’s time
Anonymous
Circumstantial evidence does not win in allegations of a criminal nature. What is needed is evidence that proves beyond reasonable doubt and the applicant failed to avail the court of any tangible evidence. They are wasting the court’s time
RIP
Haa kana ma American achademba Morgan, u dont go to court usina evidence espc primary dts a universal rule, anyone akambosungwa knws kt any link to a crime, u nid a good defence lawyer to go free,
Now tell us ,lets go defend our votes in d streets for we are ready to die to defend dt vote, its is bcz of ese lying politician dt on Aug 1, 7 of our compatriots died, only dai waive truthful ds cld gev bn avoided,
New Change
Guys im disappointed Chamisa akatinyepera and gave us hope. Hapana evidence and the case is weak.
Farai Johnson Nhire
It is also interesting to note that an electoral court was set up just before elections so that it could quickly respond to and correct any malpractices observed during the process but the opposition never made any single attempt to use this provision. The chief justice tried to get the explanation of why but to no avail.
Toyitomato
We have no anxiety we no the verdict already. Life goes on to us ordinary citizens tinayo nhamo yedu. vanototanga vachingotonga we dont care