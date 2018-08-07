7 things that God hates

There are seven things that God hates. This does not apply only to leaders, but to all people in general. As leaders, God expects us to model Christ-like characteristics and leadership styles. Let’s think of these seven things that God hates, taken from Proverbs 6: 17- 19.

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

Pride- Proverbs 6: 17

Pride comes before the fall. Pride is …a proud look [the spirit that makes one overestimate himself and underestimate others” (AMP). As a leader, you are not up there to be a boss to your subordinates. I have worked with many leaders from different walks of life. This includes in companies, churches and government and I have seen traits of pride.

Further reading: Proverbs 16: 18, Proverbs 18: 12, Proverbs 21: 4, Proverbs 29: 23, and Proverbs 14: 3

Lies — Proverbs 6: 17

A lying tongue is an abomination. Synonyms of the word lie: dishonest, misrepresentation, untruthful, deceitful, two-faced and double-dealing. We have seen such leaders globally, but as you read this, you must reform and be true. Remember in your leadership capacity, you are serving God.

Murdering- Proverbs 6: 17

God condemns murder and despises hands that shed innocent blood. In the political sphere, we have had news of people that opposed government maimed and killed. When you kill, you are silencing the purpose of God which was planted in that person. In my country Zimbabwe we have seen many people disappear and die and as leaders, we must repent and start doing the right thing.

A wicked heart- Proverbs 6: 17

A wicked heart does not care for others. It can inflict pain on people. It is such a heart that does not care for the voiceless, vulnerable, powerless, children, and the elderly. Out of the evil heart comes "… evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an eve eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness” (Mark 7: 21- 23). A leaders’ heart must be different. Out of a good heart must flow love, kindness, charity, diligence, care, sympathy, empathy, and an ear to listen. Further reading: Proverbs 4: 23, Matthew 12: 34, Matthew 15: 18, Luke 6: 45, and Proverbs 3: 1.

Wicked feet- Proverbs 6: 18

God hates "…feet that be swift in running to mischief”. Remember: "Blessed (Happy, fortunate, prosperous, and enviable) is the man who walks and lives not in the counsel of the ungodly [following their advice, their plans and purposes], nor stands [submi[submissive and inactive]e path where sinners walk, nor sits down [to re[to relax and rest] the scornful [and t[and the mockers]r” (Psalms 1: 1, AMP). Further reading: Proverbs 1: 15- 16.

False reports- Proverbs 6: 19

This a wrong report about others. Remember the tongue is a small organ with unimaginable power. This power is both negative and positive. Further reading: Proverbs 10: 11, Proverbs 10: 19- 20, Proverbs 12: 6; 13- 14, Proverbs 12: 17- 19; 22, Proverbs 16: 24, Proverbs 18: 20- 21, Proverbs 21: 23, and Proverbs 29: 20

Divisive Talk- Proverbs 6: 19

There are people that are good at dividing others. As a leader, your strength is in being able to group people of different capacities towards an intended goal. God loves unity (Psalms 133). Leaders have divided people of different tribes, race, and affiliations. People are at war because of words. Further reading: James 3: 1- 12.

There are many things that God hates. This pertains to an individual or a nation. The leader should know what God hates so as to avoid doing the very thing that He hates and inviting a curse upon their lives. There are many things that God hates. Take time to think about these.

lJonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details: Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.