4 Miss World Zim contestants sent home

FOUR aspiring models last night made an emotional exit when they were ousted from the country’s flagship beauty contest Miss World Zimbabwe (MWZ) boot camp as the pageant entered its first elimination segment in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

A cast of 18 beauties drawn from home and the international arena are still in the boot camp as they face the biggest test of their modelling careers in their endeavour to establish brands on the catwalk.

Pageant organiser Miss Zimbabwe Trust’s administrator Lorraine Chawanda told NewsDay Life & Style last night that the second elimination stage would be next Monday as the search for the national beauty queen continues.

“So far so good; we are happy with the progress of our boot camp. We had our first elimination stage last night, which was so emotional as four of the girls failed to make it to the second stage as they were eliminated after several tasks,” she said.

“The models in the boot camp are being groomed by our grooming coach Robert Munjoma from Capacity Building Initiative, who is taking them through effective communication and public speaking, among other aspects in line with our boot camp programme together with our choreographer Tafadzwa Tandi-Chingono, popularly known as Hilary Indi.”

The beauty, who will saunter away with the crown, at the pageant’s grand finale to be held under the theme; Embracing A Woman As A Symbol of Beauty on September 8 at Orchids Garden in Domboshava, Harare, will replace incumbent Chiedza Mhosva.

This year’s edition of the pageant is being run by a nine-member executive committee after former Miss Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Marry Chiwenga, wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, stepped down from the position.

Marry, who became the chairperson and patron of the then Miss Zimbabwe pageant in 2012, however, remains licence holder of the global event in Zimbabwe.