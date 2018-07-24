Zvirekwi eyes Warriors return

ZIMBABWE defender Hardlife Zvirekwi (pictured) says his strength of faith has helped his extraordinary return to professional football, following the amputation of his left hand.

BBC

The 31-year-old Caps United captain underwent surgery in March after a serious crash, when he lost control of his car in Harare.

Zvirekwi returned to light training just a month after his operation and made his return for Caps as a late substitute two weeks ago in a league match against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

“I am so grateful to the Almighty that he made it possible for me to play again,” Hardlife told BBC Sport.

“In life when you come across calamitous situations and circumstances, what makes you strong is deriving positive energy and have a lot of faith that something great is going to come out of the tragic situation.”

Hardlife’s return to the pitch on July 7 as an 87th minute substitute for Caps United marked his comeback after months of intensive treatment and rehabilitation.

“I was more than excited, the feeling was extraordinary. I give all the glory to the Almighty for making the impossible very possible.”

The player, who made his international debut for Zimbabwe five years ago, insists he has not retired from international duty for the Warriors.

“I haven’t retired internationally as yet, the Almighty willing,” he added.

“I still want to break new ground again and represent my nation — in my condition — to inspire other people that the impossible can still be achieved if you are determined and hardworking.”