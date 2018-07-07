ZIPP member assaults colleague in dispute

A ZIMBABWE Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) party member has appeared in court charged with assaulting a colleague following a dispute over the manner the party’s primary elections were conducted.

BY SILAS NKALA

Kudzai Angeline Wambe (34) of Makokoba in Bulawayo pleaded not guilty to the assault charges when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Gladmore Mushove on Monday.

The magistrate remanded her out of custody to July 10 for trial.

The court heard that on June 9, Wambe visited the complainant Mthulisi Lindiwe Ndlovu’s home in the company of another party member, Tedious Bhuru to finalise preparations for their primary elections where Ndlovu and Bhuru were contesting.

It is alleged that a misunderstanding arose between Ndlovu and Bhuru, as they could not agree on the number of polling stations to be established in the constituency.

The court heard that Wambe disembarked from the car and accused Ndlovu of causing unnecessary confusion.

Ndlovu allegedly apologised and went back into her house.

Wambe allegedly stormed into the house and assaulted Ndlovu before the public rushed to the scene, forcing the accused to drive off.

Ndlovu reported the matter to police, leading to Wambe’s arrest.