Zimbabwe to tour Bangladesh in October

DHAKA — Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the West Indies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said yesterday.

AFP

Zimbabwe were originally scheduled to visit in January 2019, but the cricket board brought forward the tour to October avoid any potential clash with national elections. Bangladesh announced on Wednesday that the West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012.

“Apart from the West Indies, we’ve also confirmed the Zimbabwe series in October,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

“They (Zimbabwe) will play two Tests and three ODIs. It means we will now play back-to-back series this year.”

The West Indies series will include two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals between November and December. The Zimbabwe tour dates have not yet been announced.