Zim seeks strong finish against Aussie

Cricket star Solomon Mire believes the country still has a lot to play for when they take on Australia in a T20 Tri series deadrubber at Harare Sports Club this morning.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Zimbabwe crashed out of contention for Sunday’s final berth on Wednesday in a seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan in spite of a heroic batting performance by Mire, who smashed 94 runs off 63 balls and record Zimbabwe’s highest individual T20I score.

The hosts’ performances have been dismal in the three-team tournament, losing all the three matches they have played so far.

They will be looking to finish on a high with an unlikely victory over Australia.

“It’s important that the guys don’t get complacent because it’s a dead rubber. Actually, for us, it’s about confidence-building because we have a one-day series coming up after this,” Mire said.

“It’s a game that is going to be watched by a lot of people around the world. It’s an opportunity for the team to show that we are still improving.

“There are a couple of guys who will be looking to make a name for themselves. There are others who will want to cement their place in the squad.”

Missing key players in Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine and Graeme Cremer due to a pay dispute with Zimbabwe Cricket, the team lost to Pakistan by 74 runs in the first match on Sunday.

A 100-rum hammering at the hands of Australia followed before falling again to Pakistan, this time by seven wickets, two days ago.

“I applaud the guys for the last performance against Pakistan because Pakistan are still the number one team in the world and to take it into the last over is still an improvement than what we did in the other matches,” Mire

said.

Zimbabwe play Pakistan in a five-match one-day international series beginning on July 13.