Zim groups ready for world choir games

TWO local choral groups, Choice Children’s Choir and Note2Note, are set to fly the country’s flag high at this year’s 10th edition of the World Choir Games that roars to life today in Tshwane (Pretoria), South Africa, and runs until July 15.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style before their departure, Children’s Choir director Bright Gwati said his ensemble had done enough preparations for the choral competition and described their participation as an opportunity to showcase local talent.

“The kids have been working hard for the whole year, so I definitely feel like we have prepared enough. We will have the opportunity to showcase some serious choral ability, we will not just demonstrate it in its usual form. We are taking music by some of Zimbabwe’s greats as well as current musicians to the games,” he said.

“We are taking pride in being Zimbabweans. We are a proud people, a happy people, and a very musical people. It is an absolute honour to be representing these people on a world stage.”

Speaking at a send-off concert in Harare last week, National Arts Council acting director Nicholas Moyo described the two choirs as winners being the sole representatives of Zimbabwe at the festival.

“As parents, teachers and headmasters, let us not put pressure on what position they (choirs) should make. What we need is to support them for them to represent Zimbabwe and lift its flag high,” he said.

“You are already winners by virtue of being official representatives of Zimbabwe to the games. You have already won.

By being accepted to participate at the grand world stage is already an endorsement of quality of the work that you are taking there.”

Choice Children’s Choir is made up of Hartmann House Primary School, Avondale Primary, Lusitania, Sharon, Heritage, Convent and St George’s College.