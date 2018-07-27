Zim goes into overdrive in HIV, Aids fight

Zimbabwe has undertaken a study on the integration of universal health coverage and sexual reproductive services as part of efforts to end Aids by 2030, an official has said.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Presenting a research paper at the on-going International Aids conference in Amsterdam-Netherlands, National Aids council chief executive officer, Tapuwa Magure said the integration of HIV and sexual reproduction health services with other health care provision had the potential to reduce new HIV incidences and stop fresh infections.

“The experimental treatment improves patient experience by offering multiple services in the same visit and by facilitating continuity of care and linkage. Patient experience is an important consideration in the context of integration and quality of service in universal health coverage achievement,” Magure said.

Zimbabwe has been battling to provide universal health care services and this has left many people exposed to funding challenges.

The World Health Organisation states that more than 100 countries are in the process of adopting policies that promote universal health coverage (UHC) and health reform strategies, such as pro-poor national insurance and

decentralisation. Despite the momentum towards improving health coverage, WHO says that 400 million people lack access to health services, including those related to sexual and reproductive health.

As a way of coming up with an informed position, Magure and his team of researchers consisting of officials from the Health ministry, undertook a study on the impact of integrating universal health care and sexual reproductive services are services.

From the research, the team told delegates at the Aids conference that integration of such services had witnessed an increase in the accessibility of HIV services such as testing and condom use, hence increasing the prevention of new infections as well as closing the tap on HIV related deaths.

“More HIV services were offered per client and a higher proportion of clients received both HIV and sexual reproduction services in public health institutions,” Magure said