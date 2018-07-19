Zim cricket team sink deeper

Pakistan 69 for 1 (Fakhar 43*, Muzarabani 1-43) beat Zimbabwe 67 all out (Chibhabha 16, Faheem 5-22, Junaid Khan 2-7) by nine wickets

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

ABOUT 30 minutes before the scheduled lunch break, it was all over. Those cricket fans who had planned on arriving around lunch to pick the game up at the start of the second innings were left disappointed to note that they had not missed anything.

By the time the two teams had their lunch, Pakistan were already celebrating another 9-wicket win over Zimbabwe, the second in as many matches-which also gave them a series win with two more matches still to come at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

With the way things had gone in this series, a win for Pakistan was hugely expected, but for Zimbabwe to be wiped out for just 67 runs in under 26 overs, was as disappointing and dispiriting as can be.

The tourists raced to their victory target in under 10 overs, they did it with 241 balls to spare to be precise.

Fakhar Zaman scored 43 runs from 24 balls.

Zimbabwe’s 67 is the lowest score Pakistan have ever bowled any team for.

This a day that Zimbabwe would want to move on from as quickly as possible, but the scary part for the local fans is that there are two more matches to be played at the same venue against the same opponent.

Yesterday’s numbers make for a disappointing reading for Zimbabweans with Chamu Chibhabha’s 16 being the top score.

Hamilton and Wellington Masakadza each made 10 and that was all in terms of double figures for Zimbabwe.

Prince Masvaure, replacing Brian Chari, fell for a single run in the second over to Usman Khan and Zimbabwe never recovered after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe had only 18 runs on the board when Hamilton Masakadza followed him to the hut and by the time the home side’s innings reached 15 overs, seven wickets had tumbled with only 43 runs on the board.

If it’s any consolation, Zimbabwe had avoided claiming the record for the lowest ODI score ever.

Tarisai Musakanda (0) Ryan Murray (1) Elton Chigumbura (9) and Tendai Chisoro were all disappointing.

The most disappointing part is that even though this was a largely reserve side, the individuals were not as bad as the numbers yesterday or as the series suggest.

How to move on from this nightmare is the biggest challenge, but they have to. Yesterday Faheem Ashraf helped himself to a fiver taking 5 for 22 in 8.1 overs.

On the Zimbabwe bowling side, Blessing Muzarabani got their only wicket in the first over of the innings.

With the next match coming tomorrow, something has got to change and the Zimbabwe team have got to start believing in themselves.

Everything is stacked against them with so much pressure and criticism, devoid of some of their best players and playing Pakistan in spinning conditions, but they will have to raise their hands up and at least give this match a fight to try and salvage some pride.