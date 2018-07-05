Zekumbawire returns

ZPC Kariba have been handed a massive boost ahead of the second half of the season following the return of their gangly forward Francesco Zekumbawire.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Zekumbawire who spent the last six months unattached, has already started training with the power utility outfit.

The 28-year-old featured for Kauya Katuru-turu last season under Sunday Chidzambwa but failed to re-discover the form that saw him attract Tanzanian interest in 2016.

But his return is another timely motivation for coach Godfrey Tamirepi after the club recently tied down current leading goal scorer David Temwanjira from Shabanie Mine. Though an official comment could not be obtained, an impeccable source within the ZPC Kariba camp confirmed that Zekumbawire had already commenced training.

“He (Zekumbawire) is back and has already started training with the rest of the team. He is one of the few additions made by the club during this ending mid-season break. He went through the rehabilitation process successfully and everything is all set,” said the source.

Though there are match fitness fears, Zekumbawire is likely to feature for the team when they take on log leaders FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

After ending the first round of matches on 10th position with 19 points, the financially-stable side desperately need to re-invent themselves if they are to end the season on a respectable position.