ZBC launches Gweru commercial radio

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has launched a commercial radio station in Gweru, Central Radio, which will cover areas around the Midlands capital.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The radio station is the second after Khulumani FM based in Bulawayo, which went on air on March 2 this year.

ZBC chief executive, Patrick Mavhura said the project, among many others on the government’s rapid results initiative 100 day-plan, would see the station broadcasting in Shona, Ndebele and English on frequency-95.8.

“Targeting the middle aged and elderly, Central Radio will deliver programmes that focus on sport, business, industry, news and current affairs to the mining towns of Kwekwe, Shurugwi, Mvuma, Shangani and farming areas that include Lower Gweru and Chiwundura,” Mavhura said at a media briefing in Gweru last week.

“The establishment of Central Radio comes after the re-branding of Spot FM to Classic 263 and this shows the continuous expansion of ZBC and reaffirms our position as a national broadcaster that is committed to fulfilling its mandate of entertaining, educating and informing the entire nation of Zimbabwe.”

Mavhura said the opening of the radio station brought employment to the Midlands province, adding that the recruitment process gave equal opportunities to women and people with disabilities.

Central Radio is also the second commercial station after AB Communications’ 98.4 Midlands, which started broadcasting two years ago.