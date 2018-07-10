Zanu PF candidates in door-to-door campaign

ZANU PF’s Mutare Central and Dangamvura or Chikanga parliamentary candidates Nancy Saungweme and Esau Mupfumi have embarked on door-to-door campaigns as they seek direct interaction with the electorate ahead of the July 30 general elections.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Saungweme’s personal assistant, Lucy Kunyangura, confirmed the development yesterday saying that were confident of grabbing the seat from MDC-T legislator, Innocent Gonese.

“We are embarking on a door-to-door campaign with Doctor Nancy Saungweme who is eyeing the Mutare Central constituency. People are happy that Doctor Nancy Saungweme is approachable,” she said.

“Saungweme wants first-hand information from the voters so that she can try to address them, that is what she is all needing. She has improved Sakubva cleanliness after collecting refuse, she is also giving out chickens to some disadvantaged children and she is supplying medicine to those who are sick,” she said.

Mupfumi has also had one-on-one interactions with members of his constituency to better appreciate their concerns.

“l have realised that some of the problems do not need financial assistance, but only commitment. One thing we need to elect a Zanu PF led council,” he told NewsDay during the tour.

‘’We are happy because in my constituency the issue of roads have been resolved, Jeffrey and Magamba roads has already been constructed while Magamba road has also been tarred.”

He said door to door campaigns were helpful in that they offered first-hand information from potential voters, which was difficult to do at rallies.