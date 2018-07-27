Zanu PF activist nabbed over PRC posters

A Zanu PF activist based in Zaka was arrested for allegedly pulling down campaign posters for opposition People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) parliamentary candidate, Peter Mahlekete.

BY TATENDA CHITAGU

Edward Chipanda of Manhede village in Zaka West was detained at Zaka Police Station and is expected to appear in court soon under case number RRB 3528911.

Mahlekete claims that Chipanda was caught red-handed pulling down his campaign posters in the constituency and was handed over to the police.

“He did it so brazenly in front of my supporters and that is defiance. It is so unfortunate that after a lot of people were arrested for defacing rivals’ posters, some people do not learn. My supporters then reported him to the police, leading to his arrest. I am happy the police are doing their job,” Mahlekete said.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said she had not yet received the report.

Chipanda joins a long list of activists across the political divide arrested for defacing their rivals’ campaign posters.

Early this month, two Zanu PF youths from Gutu were arraigned before the courts for defacing MDC Alliance posters, while an elderly Zaka woman was also arrested for a similar offence.