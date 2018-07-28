Youth Games extend age group

ALL is set for the re-branded Zimbabwe National Youth and Paralympic Games to be held in the Midlands province next month.

By BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Youth Games, which used to mainly focus on the under-20 age group, have been extended to cover the Under-23 age group, where talented athletes will be selected for high level of training and exposure.

The under-13 and 18 edition will run from August 15 to 21, while the under-23 category and open age group for the Paralympic athletes will take place between August 20-21.

Midlands provincial sports co-ordinator Simon Masaka told the NewsDay Weekender Sport that the Local Organising Committee has raised enough resources to cater for over 2 000 athletes from across the country’s 10 provinces, who will compete in 19 different sporting codes.

“We have acquired resources mainly in kind. As far as resource mobilisation is concerned, we are satisfied and I can safely say we are ready to host the athletes,” he said.

“Our facilities are 90% ready and now we are only left with the standardised athletics track. We are working flat out to achieve that goal.

“We are on course because last week we had a general manager’s assembly and we had the last inspection of the facilities and all the provinces were represented then.

“They were satisfied with the facilities after the inspection.”

Masaka said as far as the selection of athletes was concerned, most of the provinces were done.

“They are just finalising and the deadline is August 4 for the provinces to submit the names and numbers of the athletes they will be sending,” he said.