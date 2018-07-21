‘You’re protected, rescued’

THE Grace of God put us in the realm of the finished works of Jesus. This is a spiritual reality realm where we have total unhindered access as born again believers. We realise the fulfilled promises of God the Father in Christ Jesus without restriction.

Erasmus Makarimayi

In so doing we exhibit patience with thanksgiving. Our prayers are premised on the assurance that we’re heard and answered in Christ. Prophecy had foretold in Isaiah 65:24: “And it shall come to pass, that before they call, I will answer; and while they are yet speaking, I will hear.” Jesus brought this to perfection or completion which is fulfilment for us to get the results or benefits. This is so according to 2 Corinthians 1:20, Amplified: “For as many as are the promises of God, they all find their Yes [answer] in Him [Christ]. For this reason we also utter the Amen (so be it) to God through Him [in His Person and by His agency] to the glory of God.” Without shame, guilt or condemnation we approach God in Christ in innocency and acceptance.

We live in time though we’re eternally saved and our lives are hid in Christ in heaven. The resurrected Jesus Christ Himself is the owner and essence of our lives. We therefore progress and develop in our physical and natural being here cognisant that it’s God’s desire to experience the benefits of what Jesus suffered for to avail to believers. We’re aggressive yet patient. Albert Einstein’s wisdom teaches: “The only reason for time is so that everything doesn’t happen at once.”

We, therefore, don’t disband God because everything on our prayer or wish list didn’t happen yesterday. While we fight on from a winning cause standing, we’re assured of God’s protection and rescue. The psalmist writes in Psalms 34:7: “The angel of the LORD encamps all around those who fear Him, And delivers them.”

God, our responsible Father, protects and preserves us His children. His hand isn’t waxed short but stretched out for our safety and refuge. This is our position in Christ. God’s armoury is unleashed to prevent His children from adversity, accidents, tragedies, unfortunate predicaments, evil attack and every untoward demonic machination.

In the Old Testament, King Hezekiah of Judah had the experience of God’s protection and rescue. The Assyrians were threatening and advancing to attack. God quelled the advancing army. The marauding Assyrian army retreated after hearing that their own land was under attack by the Ethiopians. Here’s part of it in 2 Kings 19:5-7, 9a, New English Translation: “When King Hezekiah’s servants came to Isaiah. Isaiah said to them: “Tell your master this: This is what the Lord says: Don’t be afraid because of the things you have heard these insults the king of Assyria’s servants have hurled against me. Look, I will take control of his mind; he will receive a report and return to his own land. I will cut him down with a sword in his own land.” The king (Assyrian) heard that King Tirhakah of Ethiopia was marching out to fight him.” It’s God’s power and will to stop attacks against you. We’re sound, safe and secure in Christ, the Apple of God’s eye and indeed the palm of His hand. In your life situation right now, the attacker is prevented forthwith in Jesus’ name.

We need to be quick here to draw our attention that the battle isn’t with fellow human beings. Ephesians 6:12 emphatically declares: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood (human beings), but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” While people can be used by the devil, we deal with the evil spirit. We love our neighbours and pray for our enemies. The blessed words of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in Matthew 5:44 are instructive and persuasive: “But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; with the love of God we love others.

We heed the teaching of 1 John 4:19-21: “We love him, because he first loved us. If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen? And this commandment have we from him, That he who loveth God love his brother also.” Christ our High Priest is our example. We follow the precedence set out throughout Scriptures by Jesus.

Some and indeed many of the attacks are divinely kept at bay without our knowledge. The Lord is our Rock, Fortress, High Tower, Shield, Strength and Deliverer. 2 Kings 6:17, reveals: “And Elisha prayed, and said, Lord, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the Lord opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.” The chariots of fire were fighting on Elisha’s side. We’re under God’s canopy, care and protection. We’re divinely insulated. We advance, develop, progress and acquire and attain more on the confident assurance of God’s protection. It’s not enough to be safe while holed up in a cave. Life has to go on. It wasn’t enough for the Israelites to be protected in Goshen without them moving into the Promised Land.

Soccer coaches tell us that games are not won by merely defending without attacking and scoring goals. It’s not good enough to know that you will be protected at work without you going ahead to look for a job. It’s not sufficient not to be divorced while you’re enduring an abusive marriage. We thank God that you’re not dead, but it’s His will to rescue you from sickness.

As King Hezekiah, Prophet Isaiah and the nation prayed and God answered them, surely we can do it.

We’re actually on a better footing because we’re already answered in Christ. It’s not good enough to be safe and continue enjoying peace in our nation while going through untold financial hardships. We have to move on to enjoy the milk and honey of the land. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

lAll Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

lFeedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI. Telephone +263 712 332 632