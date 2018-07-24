Young Warriors crash out of Cosafa

THE Zimbabwe National Under-17 team were eliminated from this year’s Cosafa Youth Cup yesterday, following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Malawi.

Sports Reporter

The drubbing yesterday came at the back of their Group C opening defeat to Swaziland as Zimbabwe continues to be a pale shadow of themselves in a tournament they have done well over the years.

Although the Young Warriors still have to play Group leaders Angola, they can no loner qualify for the semi-finals even if they won.

Yesterday, Patrick Mwaungulu scored twice and there were also goals from Tatenda Mbalaka, Francis Mtoso and Emmanuel Mitole as Malawi romped to victory.

The Malawians, who finished third in their last two visits to the tournament, could yet finish as the best runners-up and book a semi-final place with a big win over Swaziland, who are also not yet out of contention.

Group C P W D L G A Pts

Angola 2 2 0 0 5 0 6

Swaziland 2 1 0 1 3 6 3

Malawi 2 1 0 1 5 1 3

Zimbabwe 2 0 0 2 2 8 0