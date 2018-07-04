Witness fingers cops in Templeman trial

The mother of a teenage girl, who was early this year allegedly abducted by music promoter, Simbarashe “Godfatha Templeman” Maphosa has accused the police for corruptly assisting the accused to evade the charge.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Testifying before magistrate Bianca Makwande on Monday, the girl’s mother accused police officers of changing her daughter’s statement in order to save Maphosa.

She said despite making a report to police bosses, she was surprised to see the same officers she suspected of corruption continuing with the investigations.

Prosecutor Ressie Nyamombe asked her if she had evidence to that effect, but she could not provide it, but insisted that corruption was taking centre stage in the case.

The girl had told the court that she lied to Maphosa that she was 23 years old, but her mother argued that Maphosa could not have believed her because he always saw her buying foodstuffs at his tuckshop while in school uniform.

The woman said her daughter’s recorded statement which states that she lied to Maphosa that she was 23 years old and voluntarily went to Beitbridge with the musician was corruptly done.

The matter was postponed to July 11 for trial continuation.

Allegations are that between March 29 and 31 this year in Beitbridge, Godfatha Templeman detained the teenager and deprived her freedom.

It is alleged that Maphosa took the complainant to Beitbridge without the consent of her parents and he spent three days and three nights with her. Godfatha Templeman allegedly exposed the teenager to situations where she would consume drugs and liquor.