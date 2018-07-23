‘We removed Mugabe, not the Zanu PF system’

‘MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube has said Zimbabwe’s deep economic morass goes beyond the removal of former President Robert Mugabe from power.

Agencies

Speaking at a campaign rally for the alliance’s Silobela parliamentary aspirant, Fanuel Sibindi recently, Ncube said next week’s election must aim at totally dismantling the Zanu PF system, which he said was still intact under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

“We marched and removed Mugabe from power last year. Mugabe left, but the system which kept Mugabe in power for that long is still intact,” he said.

“The system of rampant corruption, misrule and repression is still and very much intact.”

The way forward, Ncube said, was to dismantle the whole system through the ballot.

“The only option to dismantle this system is through the ballot. Let us vote Zanu PF and Mnangagwa out. That is the only way out. Let us vote for president Nelson Chamisa, his MP here Fanuel Sibindi and MDC councillors − that way we can have a fresh start as a country.”

Ncube warned supporters to guard against former Deputy Prime minister Thokozani Khupe’s divisive politics.

“You have to be wary of Khupe. She is only there to muddy the waters and split the MDC vote. We can defend that vote by voting for Chamisa,” he said.