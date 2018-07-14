Wadi promises goals

NEW Harare City striker Ishmael Wadi has made a huge promise to the club’s supporters after joining the club at the start of the week − goals and more goals.

BY HENRY MHARA

The former FC Platinum gunman joined the Sunshine City Boys following a swap deal that saw Farai Madhanhanga, who was on loan to the Zvishavane-based side, move permanently.

“I have come to a very good team that wants to play passing football. They build their play from the back, which is nice. Nothing much to expect, but, as a striker, I am employed to score goals. Hopefully, I will get the goals and help the team achieve their goals,” Wadi said.

Interestingly, Wadi will make his debut against his former club, when the Mark Harrison team travel to Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

He scored in this fixture last year with a last-minute header to give Bulawayo City a win over Harare City in an entertaining match at the same venue.

His former peers at Monomotapa − Kuda Musharu and Bright Chayambuka − who are now with City, have helped him to settle at the new club.

City have played some of the eye-catching football this season, but failing to convert, with Musharu and youngsters Jerry Chipangura and Wilfred Muvirimi unconvincing.

They have averaged a goal in each game they played and Harrison hopes the arrival of Wadi, whom he rates highly, will solve the problem.

He spoke glowingly about the striker whom he said will get a chance to play against his former side today.

“I am sure you will see him (Wadi) playing his part in the game. Look, I am hoping he will bring his goals because he is a proven goal-scorer. Last season, he was a top scorer, so I’m hoping he will bring those goals, you know, we need that.

“He is technically good, you know he has got an eye for goal, but it’s going to take him a couple of weeks to adjust to what we want, so I don’t expect him to sort of like hit the ground running. We should be patient and give him a few weeks to adjust.’’

Harare City, who have lost just three matches out of 18 this term, are on sixth position with 29 points, against their season’s target of 40.

Meanwhile, Madhanhanga has been voted Player of the Month for June, while his coach Norman Mapeza got the Coach of the Month award for the same month, a reward for FC Platinum’s excellent performance in the month.

The team played three matches, winning them all.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures (all matches kick-off at 1pm)

Today: Chapungu v Mutare City (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields), Yadah v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Nichrut (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Triangle (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas)