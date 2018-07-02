Vote more valuable than a T-shirt

THERE are many people who don’t want to vote for various reasons. Some don’t want to be bothered, saying that things will be what they ought to be, as they mind their own business. Others say that they don’t want to be involved in politics.

Erasmus Makarimayi

Please consider the words of Ben Carson, “We have been conditioned to think that only politicians can solve our problems. But at some point, maybe we will wake up and recognise that it was politicians who created our problems.”

The number of the registered voters against the potential attest to this and the turnout by the registered ones on the voters day will guide as well.

Your vote is valuable and its discharge should be treated accordingly. For soccer lovers, as you enjoy the World Cup please remember that supporting a political party is a more serious issue than supporting a football team.

Supporting a football team is just a matter of entertainment, but lending support to a political party could determine the food you eat, the education you or your children will receive and the health service available to you.

Your vote is worth more than a T-shirt, beer or money. These are the thoughts of Doctor Mensa Otabil, general overseer of the International Central Gospel Church in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking on a message titled, Your Vote, (a sermon I recommend and will heavily rely on in this presentation) on Sunday November 18 2012, he said, “Don’t exchange your votes for temporary benefits. You can actually vote for a party that can punish you.”

Voting is so crucial that it must not be taken for granted. Pastor Otabil said if a politician says he wants to “buy your vote” in exchange of a T-shirt, chicken or money, it means he or she does not value or respect you or thinks you are worth a T-shirt or “little money”.

His call is for us to vote for our dreams and aspirations and never allow politicians to take us for granted. He stressed that we should not let them think that they can sing us, dance us or T-shirt us for our vote.

We should vote for the best interest of the nation. Vote for the Zimbabwe you dream of.

Last week I stressed that the voice of the people isn’t the voice of God. The voice of God is the voice of God.

Jesus commissioned us into the world to shape and define it. In the Lord’s Prayer, He prays in John 17:15-18: “[15] I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil. [16] They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. [17] Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth. [18] As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world.”

We pray and participate. At the end of the day in a free poll, the majority wins. In a practicing democracy, leaders are chosen by the people through the voting process.

The president is the choice of the people. He is not the elect of God. The people elect, and God recognises it. When we bring this to God, He recognises it; He may not even approve it. So the fact that God recognises it doesn’t mean He approves it.

We should be careful, therefore, in interpreting Scriptures such as Psalm 105:15 with reference to elected leaders.

The Scripture reads, “Saying, Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.”

The injunction isn’t applicable to leaders in democratic societies. They hold elective offices, whose sovereignty resides in the electorate. However, we respect them and don’t despise and ridicule them.

Apostle Paul instructs us to pray and supplicate for them. In 1 Timothy 2:2-3, he says, “[2] For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. [3] For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour.”

After our vote, God accepts them on our behalf. Should you intend to study further on submission to government, please read Romans 13 making sure not read human opinion into it.

Before we go into deeper things, let’s define voting. It comes from Latin votum meaning promise or vow. A vote is a covenant and is sacred. For this reason our covenant keeping God honours our choice in the election process. Someone might be quick to say, but pastor, people have stolen elections and ruled against people’s choice. I will address that in the coming instalments.

From its Latin origin, voting carries a worship system. According to Dr Mensa Otabil voting means giving support to an idea in expectation that the idea will benefit you. It’s giving power to someone or people to act on your behalf. It entails giving power of attorney to someone to watch over the resources of the State on your behalf.

A proposal (manifesto) is offered first. We have to make intelligent choices. You either vote for something or against something. You’re aware of referendums where it’s either yes or no. A voter must look at what the politicians have put on the table; their policies before voting.

It’s not about wrappers (maZambia), it’s not about symbols, go beyond party names, go beyond party adverts and go beyond slogans. A vote is a sacred choice worth more than that. A nation becomes what its citizens vote for.

May the Lord prosper Zimbabwe. Let’s pursue this further next week. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through

knowledge.

l All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

