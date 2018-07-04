Vote for an untainted leader: Mutinhiri

MDC Alliance top official Tracy Mutinhiri said it was high time Zimbabweans voted in an untainted leader such as Nelson Chamisa.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Addressing supporters at Nhekairo business centre in Marondera on Saturday, Mutinhiri said Chamisa should be given a chance to lead the country as he has a clean history.

“This is my plea to you and the people of Zimbabwe. We have a new leader in the mould of Nelson Chamisa. He is clean, he has no hands dripping with blood. This is the time for the people to vote for someone who has a clean record,” she said.

Chamisa is among the 23 presidential hopefuls contesting the July 30 elections although he and Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa have been touted as front runners.

The Marondera rally was held in preparation for Chamisa’s scheduled visit to the town at the weekend.

The youthful opposition leader is expected to address party supporters at Rudhaka Stadium on Sunday as he begins his tour of urban centres where he commands huge support.