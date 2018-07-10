Vincent wins Chapman grand slam

Amateur golfer Kieran Vincent (pictured) who struck 209 points to win the Chapman grand slam tournament which was held over the weekend at Chapman golf club.

By Freeman Makopa

A total of 80 players battled out for the top slot in a 54 hole highly contested tournament.

Zimbabwe Golf Association development officer Boniface Chigorimbo said he is delighted with the level of competition displayed by the amateurs.

“This was a tightly contested tourney which pitted Zimbabwe’s finest amateurs in which all of them were fighting to win a prize. It was a well-organized event although we faced challenges related to bad weather conditions. But I can safely say we enjoyed the game and I would like to congratulate Kieran who emerging as the winner,” he said.

Chigorimbo said they are working on spreading the sport to other parts of the country.

“Currently we want to spread the sport to every corner, so firstly we are reaching out to schools so that they introduce the sport to the youngsters who will in future play for the nation. We want also to increase membership so that we can have as many people who take up golf in urban communities and also in rural areas. And most importantly we want to introduce a train the trainer initiative, a program which when rolled out will result in us having more trained coaches in every province of the country,” he added.