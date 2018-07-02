Upper Manyame officials arrested for criminal abuse of office

UPPER Manyame Sub-catchment Council chief executive officer Emmanuel Ndowa and finance manager Tendai Karima have been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office after they allegedly bought a vehicle worth $32 000 without going to tender.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Ndowa (46) and Karima (46) were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them to July 25 on $200 bail each.

The complainant in the matter is Manyame Board Chairperson Endy Mhlanga.

Allegations are that on January 30 2018 Ndowa working in connivance with Karima bought an Isuzu KB300 D-Tec vehicle worth $32 000 from a car sale, Portions (Pvt) Ltd without following the council processes.

It is alleged the procedures and regulations in place stipulates that anything of the value above $10 000 tendering process should be followed. In pursuance of their actions Ndowa and Karima used quotations to deceive the council.

As a result, the two accused persons showed favour to Portions (Pvt) Ltd.

Ropafadzo Botsh appeared for the State.