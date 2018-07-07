Troubled Bulawayo Chiefs face Yadah

IT’S not looking good for financially-troubled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants Bulawayo Chiefs who have to hurriedly assemble a competitive side to face visiting Yadah FC at Luveve Stadium tomorrow after seven first team players left to join other teams.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Last Sithole has moved to across town rivals neighbours Chicken Inn with first choice goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni having packed his bags to Bulawayo City.

Chiefs have also lost Moses Majika to Division One side Talen Vision while Talent Mandizadza, Barnabas Mushunje and Hamadzashe Moyo have also left the club which has struggled to pay its players in the first half of the season.

Central defender Polite Moyo will play his last match for the team this weekend before heading north to join title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars, to make it seven key players that have ditched the team just a week after the mid-season transfer window opened.

They could still lose strikers Farai Matare and Perfect Chikwende who are reportedly being tracked by Chicken Inn.

Club technical analyst Thulani Sibanda yesterday said they will do with what is at their disposal.

Sibanda confirmed Matare and Chikwende are unsettled but said the club is putting together lucrative deals that can entice the duo to stay.

“We will cope with what we have. It is going to be a tough game against the more experienced Yadah who played good football. That is why they managed to come back from 3-0 to draw against Bulawayo City at Barbourfields. We are not guaranteed points against Yadah and we will have to try and do our best to survive relegation,” Sibanda said.

City would be looking for an improvement to their first half of the season performance where they won four matches, drew six and lost seven.

Interestingly, their rivals tomorrow have posted similar results. In the reverse fixture, the two teams drew 2-2 in Harare.

Meanwhile, Highlanders will be looking to stop their recent poor run when they travel to Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The Bulawayo giants lost their last two matches before the break, and have a huge task to stop the rot as they face a rejuvenated army side who are undefeated in their last six matches, with four wins and two draws.