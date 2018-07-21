Triathletes brace for African Youth games

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe has selected two athletes to represent the country the Africa Youth Olympic Games to be held in Algiers, Algeria, next week.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The two day games are scheduled to start on July 27. Team coach Pamela Fulton told NewsDay Weekender Sport that Andie Kuipers and Mathew Denslow were picked after impressing both at national and international level.

Fulton has high hopes for the duo, whom she said gained a lot of experience at the recently held developmental camp in France.

“Seventeen athletes and eight coaches were invited to attend a developmental camp in France and the aim of the camp was to identify talented young athletes and help prepare and support them for Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Matt Denslow and Andie Kuipers were chosen to participate at the camp and at the end of the camp, the athletes competed in a race alongside 260 other age group athletes. Matt finished fourth in the boys Under-17 and Andie came second in the girl’s category,” Fulton said.

“I’m really excited for the future of these athletes, as they have gained so much experience from the camp, learning from very experienced and new coaches, “she added.

Denslow said he was happy to be representing the country at this huge event and expressed confidence that he will do well.

“I and Andie have been working hard, training for this tournament and it is my hope that we will definitely raise our country’s flag.”