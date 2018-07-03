Temwanjira completes Kariba switch

ZPC Kariba has acquired the services of the current Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leading goal scorer David Temwanjira on a one-year loan deal from DC Academy.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Temwanjira spent the first half of the season at struggling Zvishavane side Shabanie Mine, where he scored a staggering nine goals, a feat that ignited a chase for his signature, but the DC Academy product opted for the financial stable Kariba outfit.

Newly-promoted South African Absa Premiership side Black Leopards were also reported to be interested in the striker.

He was also targeted by a number of local clubs that included Caps United and unnamed clubs from South African second-tier league.

“I signed a one-year loan deal from DC Academy and I am happy because my career is going in the positive direction. The good thing is that in football, there is nothing new. You can move from one club to another, but football remains the same,” Temwanjira said.

“There are obviously going to be new faces, but that does not matter at all. I scored a number of goals at Shabanie Mine and, as it stands, I am the leading scorer, but the season is still far from ending. I am not under pressure to impress at ZPC Kariba. I am just the same David who played at Shabanie Mine and with God, nothing is impossible, I believe we can do more.”

The 25-year-old gunslinger is expected to partner with Tawanda Nyamandwe, Pride Tafirenyika and Talent Chamboko in attack.

Temwanjira joins ZPC Kariba at a time the power utility side is in the process of reinventing itself from a laughing stock following a disastrous start to the season.